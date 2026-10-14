Colorado vs. Utah Ticket Prices Take a Dive Ahead of Family Weekend

Family Weekend at Folsom Field usually means parents arrive in Boulder ready to spend some money. This time, the Colorado Buffaloes are hosting unbeaten No. 11 Utah, and the ticket market is offering a little relief that families might not have expected.

As of Wednesday, SeatGeek's Colorado schedule page advertised tickets from $96 for Saturday's game. Earlier in the week, comparable entry-level seats on the same marketplace were listed between $125 and $140, making the new advertised floor at least $29 lower. Keep in mind that these are advertised starting prices, not guaranteed checkout totals.

Folsom Field hosts No. 11 Utah and Colorado on Family Weekend on Oct. 17, 2026 | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's Utah ticket market has shifted

The contrast is worth paying attention to. Colorado's athletic department listed Utah tickets starting at $158 when single-game prices were announced earlier this year. A cheaper resale listing does not mean the university cut its own price. It means another seller is offering a different way into the stadium.

TickPick's Utah ticket page showed a $116 starting price during Wednesday's check. The same page listed an average price above $360, which helps explain how a single cheap seat can coexist with an expensive overall market. TickPick does not have any service fees, so shoppers should check the full price and quantity at every marketplace before buying.

That last part is important. One listing may cover a single seat in an upper section; another may require buying two or more together. Comparing the cheapest numbers without checking those details can make a bargain look better than it is. Compare seat sections, delivery terms, and checkout totals before choosing a listing.

Family Weekend is still Colorado's premier home date

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley walks the field prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah remains the most expensive remaining home opponent on SeatGeek's Colorado schedule page. Kansas State starts at $55, Houston at $60, and UCF at $41. Anyone hoping to see Colorado under the lights against the Utes is still paying more than fans attending a November home game.

The football part explains some of the interest. Utah is 5-0 following a 41-24 win over Kansas. Colorado is 2-3 after a string of consecutive losses, yet the game offers another draw: Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson is expected to start against the program where he began his college career.

That is a strong collection of reasons to attend, but a compelling game does not guarantee that every seller gets the price originally requested. As kickoff gets closer, an unsold ticket becomes harder to move.

Deion Sanders has a different Family Weekend priority

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado coach Deion Sanders sounded more interested in the families than the resale numbers Tuesday.

“Family weekend, we’re excited to see all the families. I love seeing our kids’ families. I haven’t really seen too many of them since we met on the recruiting trip. So I look forward to seeing those guys,” Sanders said.

Fans still have a decision to make. Waiting might bring another price drop, or it might mean the cheaper seats go away. For a Family Weekend visit built around one night at Folsom Field, Wednesday's advertised starting price is not a promise about Friday.

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