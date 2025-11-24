Colorado Buffaloes Lead Week 13 Winners and Losers With Unexpected Twist
Week 13 didn’t bring the wild upsets that college football fans usually crave, but it still delivered real movement beneath the surface as teams are fighting for playoff contention, bowl eligibility, and momentum heading into the offseason.
The Colorado Buffaloes fell into that final category. While the scoreboard wasn’t kind to the Buffs on Saturday night, the story surrounding their freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis added an unexpected boost to the program’s future. Meanwhile, Texas A&M executed cleanly ahead of its biggest game of the season, and Georgia Tech suffered one of the most costly lapses of the year.
Here are the three biggest winners and losers from a deceptively meaningful Week 13 slate.
LOSER: Colorado Buffaloes — With a Major Asterisk
Colorado closed its final home game of the season at Folsom Field with another frustrating loss, falling 42–17 to No. 25 Arizona State. With bowl eligibility no longer possible, the Buffs were playing for pride and offseason momentum, but they couldn’t capitalize when it mattered most. Despite forcing four turnovers, Colorado walked away with only three points from those opportunities and surrendered a second-half lead that evaporated quickly.
On the surface, Colorado was unquestionably a loser this weekend. But with a giant asterisk.
Why an asterisk? After the Buffs stinging loss, freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the former five-star recruit and centerpiece of Colorado’s future, reaffirmed his commitment to Boulder. In the first home start of his career, Lewis finished the game with 161 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers, but with the transfer portal looming as a threat for every major program, his commitment to Deion Sanders and Buff Nation could help restore offseason momentum:
“Oh yeah, I’m a Buff through and through," Lewis said. "I don’t got no reason to go.”
For a program working to rebuild, stabilize, and develop its young core, that kind of public declaration matters as much as any win. College football is built around quarterbacks, and the Buffs have an elite one who’s committed to weathering the transition.
Even amid a tough season, Colorado’s long-term trajectory took a meaningful step forward. In the bigger picture, despite the loss, Lewis' commitment may ultimately prove to be one of the most important developments of "Coach Prime’s" tenure.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
WINNER: Texas A&M Aggies — Clinical and Cruising
Texas A&M got everything they needed from Week 13: momentum, efficiency, and a stress-free tune-up. The Aggies didn’t need style points this weekend — they just needed a clean, controlled performance heading into their biggest week of the season, which they accomplished by steamrolling the Samford Bulldogs 48–0.
Yes, it was an FCS opponent, but the point of this weekend's win for the Aggies wasn’t about proving greatness. It was about sharpening execution, staying healthy, and preparing to hit rivalry week at full throttle. This weekend was all about momentum and preparation for coach Mike Elko and the Aggies, and they handled it perfectly.
Now ranked No. 3, the Aggies head to Austin with everything on the line—a College Football Playoff berth, an SEC Championship appearance, and a national spotlight matchup against Arch Manning and the Aggies' archrival, the Texas Longhorns.
LOSER: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets — The High Cost of Complacency
No team suffered a more damaging blow this weekend than Georgia Tech. With a spot in the ACC Championship on the line, the Yellow Jackets simply needed to beat unranked Pittsburgh at home.
Instead, they stumbled into one of their worst halves of the season. Georgia Tech fell behind 28–0 early in the second quarter, undone by turnovers, coverage lapses, and a startling lack of urgency.
Then, just when the Yellow Jackets clawed back into the game—cutting the deficit to 28–14 and driving — Haynes King threw a devastating 100-yard pick-six that slammed the door shut on a second-half comeback attempt.
Pitt walked out with a 42–28 win, and Georgia Tech watched its conference championship hopes vanish on its own field.
While the Yellow Jackets no longer control their fate, they still could find a way into the ACC championship with help from Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Cal. But first, they'll need to get past in-state rival No. 4 Georgia next weekend.