Colorado Buffaloes Snag Former Wyoming Standout From College Football Transfer Portal
Made possible by the NCAA's recent ruling that gave former junior college players an extra year of eligibility, cornerback Tyrecus Davis is leaving the Wyoming Cowboys for the Colorado Buffaloes, as reported by On3 Sunday afternoon.
The Greenville, Texas, native Davis spent his first three college seasons inside his home state at Navarro Community College, where he played alongside fellow Colorado defensive back Preston Hodge. After landing in Laramie before the 2023 season, Davis recorded 60 total tackles, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, 15 pass breakups and one blocked field goal during his two years in the Mountain West. Per Pro Football Focus, Davis was the Cowboys' best cornerback in 2023 and their second-best last season.
Aiming to capitalize on his increased stock and extra year of eligibility, he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27. Other schools that expressed interest in Davis included East Carolina, New Mexico, Old Dominion and East Tennessee. Colorado hosted and offered the 5-foot-9, 185-pound defensive back earlier this month.
In what turned out to be his final game at Wyoming, Davis recorded seven total tackles and a game-sealing interception against the Washington State Cougars on Nov. 30. His strong performance earned him Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors.
With Davis and former UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Walker Andersen both joining the Buffs this weekend, Colorado coach Deion Sanders now owns 30 transfer portal commits. Davis becomes the seventh defensive back, joining Noah King (Kansas State), Makari Vickers (Oklahoma), Tawfiq Byard (South Florida), Teon Parks (Illinois State), John Slaughter (Tennessee) and Terrance Love (Auburn). Vickers underwent heart surgery in March but is expected to return for the start of fall camp.
Colorado's 30-member transfer portal class ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference and No. 19 nationally, per 247Sports.
Davis joins a Colorado cornerback room that recently lost Travis Hunter to the NFL and Colton Hood to the transfer portal. Still, the Buffs have decent depth at the position entering the 2025 season. DJ McKinney returns as the Buffs' projected No. 1 cornerback, and the second spot is up for grabs among the slew of incoming transfers, returner RJ Johnson and others.
"I see them out there competing," Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis said of his room during spring camp. "Especially in the defensive backfield, you want guys that compete, not just wanting to play but competing every play. Even when you are getting beat, those guys come back up there the next play and are still competing. The confidence level is key when you are playing on the outside. They keep building their confidence. I am really impressed with how they work each and every day."
Davis will face his former team on Sept. 20 when the Wyoming Cowboys visit Folsom Field for the first time since losing 24-0 in 2009.