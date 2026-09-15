Colorado Buffaloes X-Factor Appearing Before Northwestern

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd is receiving some major recognition following his Week two performance. Just a few days removed from Colorado’s 52-21 victory over Weber State, Pro Football Focus named Boyd the highest-graded safety in all of college football for the week. Boyd was given an impressive 92.6 grade from PFF, making him one of the biggest X-factors of the Buffaloes defense.

The recognition is another positive development for a Colorado defense that has received several new additions that coach Deion Sanders brought in this offseason. Boyd transferred to Colorado following his time at Indiana. His performance against Weber State could be an early indication of what both the Buffaloes coaching staff but also fans, can expect from him this season.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) reacts in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Safety from Week 2:



🦬 Jah Jah Boyd, Colorado: 92.6@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/SjwTHQYa5c — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 14, 2026

Jah Jah Boyd Makes his Mark in Week 2

Colorado defensive back Jah Jah Boyd’s 92.6 PFF grade put him at the top of the safety rankings for his performance in Week 2. This was one of Boyd’s strongest individual performances at his position in the country.

The notoriety comes after the Buffaloes defeated Weber State 52-21 at Folsom Field in Boulder. While Colorado was able to put together a memorable and dominant offensive performance, with quarterback Julian Lewis paving the way, but Boyd stood out on the other side of the ball.

The recognition is especially notable because Boyd is still establishing himself within Colorado’s defense. The defensive back joined the Buffaloes as an undergraduate transfer from Indiana in 2026. According to the official Colorado roster, Boyd still has three years left of eligibility therefore ample time to develop an enhance his already incredible game.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) is tacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) and linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before transferring, Boyd did not see much playing time throughout his time as a Hoosier. Despite not seeing much action, when Boyd was given the opportunity to be on the field, his abilities were apparent. During his time in Indiana, PFF gave him a 90.1 grade over 47 defensive snaps and only allowed one reception for nine yards from those snaps.

His last performance made Boyd a desirable addition for the Buffaloes and his Week 2 showing illustrated the very reasons why Colorado may have found a significantly important piece of their secondary.

Recognition Could Be Important for Colorado’s Defense

PFF grades are designed to evaluate individual performance beyond typical, traditional box-score statistics. That makes Boyd’s 92.6 mark significant because it indicates that his impact went beyond making tackles or making one notable play.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will need consistent performances from its defensive backs as the season continues. The Buffaloes are scheduled to travel to Northwestern next which will provide Boyd and the defense as a whole, another chance to build off of their ongoing momentum.

With their victory over Weber State, Colorado improved to 2-0 but they know the competition will become more difficult as the season continues. As the team progresses though the season, a strong secondary will become more and more important moving into the more demanding portion of the schedule.

The defensive back’s performance against Weber State also gives Colorado a reason to be optimistic about their transfer addition. Boyd arrived in Boulder with experience playing behind veteran safeties at Indiana and now he has an opportunity to fully establish himself as a defender with experience under his belt.

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