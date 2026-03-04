Colorado Offensive Lineman Speaks Candidly About the Buffaloes' Tragic Loss

It has been a somber week in Boulder, with the passing of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Dominiq Ponder on Sunday. Colorado offensive lineman Yahya Attia spoke about the loss after spring practice.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos guard Yahya Attia (59) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yahya Attia’s Thoughts

“It’s really like we got another why to play for. And for the oline especially, you know, it’s the quarterback, so it’s kind of sad not being able to protect him off the field. It’s gonna make me do everything I have left to protect my quarterbacks I have left on the field,” said Attia at his Monday presser.

my coach said: Adversity won’t break us. It’ll help us break records. https://t.co/xqFfhjzHvh — Yahya Attia (@yahyaattia77) March 3, 2026

This is something that really hits home for offensive linemen when it comes to the health and safety of their quarterbacks. The whole job description for an offensive lineman is to protect his quarterback, no matter what it takes on the field.

But off the field, it is almost like they feel the same responsibility because of the bond that is formed during practices and games while they do their job. Ponder and Attia both arrived in Boulder in 2024, which gave them close to two years as teammates. Playing with someone that long can create a relationship and friendship that is unbreakable. That doesn’t even mention the fact that Attia protects Ponder on the field.

With the passing of Ponder, Attia, as mentioned in his press conference on Monday, will do everything he can to protect his quarterbacks on the field. This includes redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis, who projects to be the starter in week one.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout

MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026

MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Yahya Attia’s Role in 2026

As a unit, the offensive line struggled in 2025 to consistently give the quarterbacks time in the pocket and create rushing lanes for the backs. Attia, on the other hand, had a solid 2025 campaign and will be one of the two returning starters on the offensive line. The other returning starter is Larry Johnson III, who played some tackle while struggling with injuries last season.

Attia plays on the interior at guard and can play multiple other positions to allow versatility for the offensive line unit. The 2026 season will be a test for Attia as he could be put into a leadership role with many new faces in the offensive line room.

As a result of the struggles in 2025, Coach Prime and the whole staff recruited many linemen to join the Buffaloes, which means more players who need to learn the culture and get used to what it means to play for Colorado.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Some of the additions include Georgia transfer Bo Hughley, Houston transfer Demetrius Hunter, San Jose State transfer Jose Soto, Missouri transfer Jayven Richardson, Ohio State transfer Jayvon McFadden, and Rutgers transfer Taj White.

This position group is one of the few that must work together as a unit to be successful. If one man doesn’t do their job, the entire play could fall apart. The interesting thing for the offensive line is that they all have a fresh slate in a sense with first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Marion has emphasized the Go-Go offense to get the ball in space, but also a sense of physicality and running the ball to get the offensive line involved as well. An ability to blend both of these parts of the offense together could create a very successful Buffaloes offense.

As one of the few veteran Buffaloes, Attia will help to make the standard clear for the new linemen throughout the spring and into the fall with any new additions that come then. This group will also work together as a unit to learn Marion’s offense and create a successful attack for 2026.