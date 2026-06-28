Three Colorado Buffaloes Who Could Surprise This Season

The Colorado Buffalos present a fresher slate ahead of 2026. It's the perks of coming off a dismal 3-9 season. But with new coordinators in place under coach Deion Sanders, this presents another opportunity: Players who can surprise under this revitalized system.

Here are three capable of thriving and surprising this fall.

Zach Atkins, Tight End

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Atkins caught only 20 passes last season, but he played in an offense where the tight end became seldom used.

Incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion doesn't just cater to wide receivers even with his past background there. Nor does he create a system designed for two running backs to smash and thrive.

Tight ends are unleashed way more in the Go-Go offense. Marion turned to tight ends in the past to create one-on-one advantages on the perimeter. There'll be more motions too to create said mismatch advantages.

The 6-4 Atkins looks like a matchup nightmare anyway. But now he's capable of seeing more passes thrown his way and earning more open space to work with after the catch. He's not the only seldom used weapon rising as a contender to surprise in Boulder, though.

Hykeem Williams, Wide Receiver

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (13) and Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Once again Marion's presence plays a pivotal factor here.

Marion has improved wide receivers who once struggled, finding a way to motivate and unleash them. Ricky White went from seldom used Michigan State wide receiver to 1,000-yard option under Marion. Jordan Addison was a 60-catch, four-touchdown wideout who broke out as an All-American through Marion's coaching.

The former five-star Williams earns a renewed chance to breakthrough and show the potential that made him a coveted recruit. Yes, this wide receiver room is deeper with prized transfers Danny Scudero (San Jose State) and DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) coming over, but Williams presents his own size/speed element that can thrive in this offense.

Williams likely will be motivated by how Marion unlocked White and Addison after an early rough start to their collegiate careers.

Toby Anene, Edge Rusher

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Granted, Anene may not feel like too much of a surprise selection. Yet at the same time, he's taking a huge leap here.

He's leaving the Football Championship Subdivision level with North Dakota State for the Big 12. Not every FCS transfer has thrived in adjusting to the trenches at the power conference realm.

But Anene can use that as motivation before unleashing his pass rush pursuits. He brings an advanced bend to get around offensive tackles and tight ends. Anene comes from a place that installed a defensive blueprint in dominating the FCS realm.

He presents a blue collar, roughneck attitude to a defensive line that needs it. But the talent coming into the trenches too presents more open doors to swing open on Anene's side. He can draw more one-on-ones at Colorado compared to North Dakota State with names like Santana Hopper, Vili Taufatofua, and Ezra Christensen inside.

New defensive coordinator Chris Marve comes in handy too for Anene's potential breakout 2026 season. Marve calls for more versatility and chess matches with his playmakers especially up front. Marve will draw up ways to attack with Anene.

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