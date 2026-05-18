One Colorado Player at Each Defensive Position Who Could Become a Household Name

The Colorado Buffaloes are loaded top to bottom with potential. A young, new-look roster, paired with an overhauled coaching staff, could lead to the creation of new stars in Boulder starting in 2026.

Here’s a look at one player from each position on Colorado’s defense who could become a household name by the end of their time at Colorado.

Defensive Tackle: Santana Hopper

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Chuck Martin reacts after defensive end Santana Hopper (29) is ejected against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the third quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hopper brings College Football Playoff experience to the Buffaloes 2026 defense. If they have any hope of making the tournament in the coming season, Hopper will have to be a key contributor.

Hopper recorded 29 tackles, 17 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks with the Tulane Green Wave in 2025. He’s shown a knack for getting to the quarterback throughout his career, recording upwards of three sacks each year from 2023 through 2025 despite playing on the interior.

Colorado is unlikely to generate much pass rush from its interior defensive line. Still, if Hopper can surprise people and find success in that department, he’ll provide a major boost to Colorado’s defense.

Edge Rusher: Balansama Kamara

Kamara is tasked with making the infamously difficult leap from the FCS to the Power Four in 2026. However, his production suggests that he has a good chance at making the transition successfully.

He recorded 57 tackles, 27 of which were unassisted, in addition to two forced fumbles and a solid 6.5 sacks in his 2025 season with the Albany Great Danes.

He has FBS experience as well, as he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Temple Owls. Kamara has proven he can get to the quarterback, and in a Buffaloes edge rusher room that is looking for a step forward in that category, he’ll earn a spot on the field.

If Kamara can carry his momentum from 2025 into the 2026 season, he’ll be hard for fans to forget any time soon.

Linebacker: Tyler Martinez

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinez is not only a proven talent, but a young player with a lot of time remaining with the Buffaloes if he so chooses. Due to starting his career at the JUCO level and gaining extra eligibility from injuries he suffered at New Mexico State, Martinez arrives at Colorado with a ‘two years to play two’ designation. That fact remains despite his first season at New Mexico Military Institute taking place in 2022.

But what this means for Colorado is that it gets a player with a lot of experience and plenty of time left to grow. He battled injuries in 2025, but in 2024, he showed the full scope of his abilities at New Mexico State.

He recorded 94 tackles, 45 of which were unassisted, a pass breakup and a sack that season. If Martinez can come back well from his injury, he could become a long-standing cornerstone of Colorado’s defense.

Cornerback: Cree Thomas

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Thomas has been praised heavily by Colorado’s coaching staff, with coach Deion Sanders and cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher talking at length during press conferences about his efforts in spring practice.

The fact that Thomas is making that large of an impact, despite 2026 being his first season at Colorado and his redshirt-freshman status, is promising to say the least. If Thomas chooses to spend all of his remaining eligibility at Colorado, he could emerge as a four-year starter for the Buffaloes.

Given his knack for generating turnovers, a large number of game-changing plays are likely in Thomas’s future. Those types of plays will carve out a place in the hearts of Buffs fans and make him a household name when his career in Boulder is said and done.

Safety: Boo Carter

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates with Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) after returning a punt during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter, similar to Thomas, has received high praise from Colorado’s coaching staff during the 2026 spring season. Coined by Coach Prime as “arguably the best athlete on the team,” Carter is going to be used heavily at multiple positions.

Sanders confirmed during his April 7 press conference that he plans to use Carter at cornerback, in addition to safety, which he played at Tennessee. Coach Prime has also examined the option of using Carter as a kick and punt returner due to his speed.

Carter has two remaining years of eligibility. Although he hopes to be headed for the NFL after just one, he’s especially likely to make an unforgettable impact with the Buffaloes if he is with them through the 2027 season.

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