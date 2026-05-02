Three Colorado Buffaloes Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks in the NFL Draft

The Colorado Buffaloes are loaded with young talent, especially after bringing in a top-20 transfer portal class according to ESPN.

Here’s a look at three of those young players who could turn into first-round NFL Draft picks by the end of their careers in Boulder.

Quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A former five-star quarterback recruit, Lewis has shown the potential of a high draft pick early in his career.

As a true freshman, Lewis appeared in four games, starting two. Although he didn’t win either of his starts, his numbers in that span were nothing short of impressive. Lewis threw for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 52 of his 94 passing attempts. This performance was good for a passer rating of 122, and as a bonus for the Buffaloes, Lewis used his redshirt to retain a year of eligibility.

Entering his redshirt freshman season, Lewis is the undisputed starter in the minds of most fans and experts, although coach Deion Sanders and his staff have yet to name him to the role officially to encourage competition.

In his lone performance in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense, Lewis led his spring game team to a win on Black and Gold Day. If he continues to thrive in the scheme, Lewis will become one of the most sought-after prospects in college football.

Guard Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Attia stepped up amid injuries and inconsistency on Colorado’s offensive line last season. He thrived as a redshirt freshman, playing a mixture of left guard, right guard, center and tight end at a very high level.

He was used primarily in pulling guard sets, and this was a job he did well. He was named Pro Football Focus’s Big 12 Left Guard of the Week during Week 12 of the 2025 season for his efforts against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Throughout the season as a whole, Attia allowed no sacks, one quarterback hit and 10 quarterback hurries on 326 snaps.

Attia stands an impressive 6-4, 340 pounds, which is perfect for an NFL interior offensive lineman. His frame, paired with his early production at Colorado, will make him a highly valued NFL Draft prospect if he continues to develop on this same trajectory.

Safety Boo Carter

Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs with the ball against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Carter is one of Colorado’s best all-around athletes. Coach Prime has been clear about his intentions to use him as a Swiss Army Knife on defense in 2026 due to his sheer athleticism. Sanders confirmed that he spoke to Carter about playing multiple positions during his April 7 press conference.

“He could play safety as well as corner, slot and return kicks as well and do multiple things,” Sanders said.

Carter was arguably Colorado’s biggest get in the transfer portal this offseason, being one of three four-star recruits to join the Buffaloes, according to 247Sports.

His rating comes for a good reason, as Carter racked up 63 tackles, 44 of which were unassisted, three pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in his two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. This was despite playing just eight games in his sophomore season.

If Carter is seeing the field that much and performing at the level he did in his pair of seasons with the Vols, there’s no doubt he’ll be a tantalising NFL prospect.

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