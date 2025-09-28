Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered their third loss of the season against the No. 23 BYU Cougars on Saturday. It was a close matchup, but the Buffaloes could not get the job done and dropped to a 2-3 record, still without a Big 12 conference win.
The Buffaloes started the game strong and even had the lead entering the fourth quarter. After the game, Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressed the team, calling for more from his players.
What Sanders Said To Buffaloes After Loss
It was a close game, and Colorado lost by just three points with a final score of 24-21. Colorado had several chances to defeat BYU, but the team did not execute. Sanders addressed the team not taking advantage of their opportunities during his postgame speech.
“We saw the same thing that we saw in practice from the same people. It’s no different. You think we’re hard on you, but we're not. We’re just tryna get you ready for that,” Sanders said, per Deion Sanders Jr. “We’re better than what we’re showing.”
“The sad part is, every one of you that played this game had the opportunity to change the course of the game,” Sanders continued. “What happened to the passion? What happened to the mentality? And that’s what we’re looking for. It’s not three-stars and four-stars, or this guy. … We’re looking for a mentality that refuses to lose.”
One of the biggest things Sanders wants to see from the players is motivation and determination to win. The Colorado coach wants to see his team give it their all every game, and felt that was not the case against BYU.
With three losses, it will be a tough road to a bowl game. Colorado has a challenging schedule ahead. Sanders was candid with his team that he needs to see more from them moving forward.
“Everybody in this room, we’re better than this. We are underachieving right now. Y'all better than that. Until somebody do something about it,” Sanders said.
What Went Wrong vs. BYU?
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter used his legs in the way that Buffaloes’ fans have been waiting for. Salter finished the game with 119 passing yards and one touchdown. The Colorado quarterback also had 17 carries for 49 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Colorado’s offense had a chance to drive down the field for at least a field goal that would have tied the game, but Salter threw an interception, sealing the game for BYU. One of the biggest criticisms of the game was Sanders’ questionable time management.
This is the second time this season Sanders’ time management has been questioned, the first being in week 1 against the No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Buffaloes had the chance to drive downfield, but did not use their time-outs.
Colorado's defense shut down BYU several times, not allowing the Cougars to score a touchdown until late in the second quarter. The challenge is that the Buffaloes must find consistency on the defense, as Colorado allowed several explosive plays.
All five BYU players who had a reception had at least one that went for over 10 yards. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier led the team with 98 rushing yards, as the Buffaloes have struggled to stop the quarterback run.
The defense made big plays and has talented players, but Colorado has to be more consistent moving forward in the season to win more games.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the TCU Horned Frogs, who are also coming off a loss. The matchup will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Amon G. Carter Stadium.