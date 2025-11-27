Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders Said About Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman

Coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts and respect for the Kansas State Wildcats, who will be playing for bowl eligibility against the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend. K-State is led by coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson.

Jack Carlough

BOULDER — The final week of the regular season has arrived, and coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are facing off against a familiar Big 12 Conference foe in the Kansas State Wildcats.

One year after nearly upsetting Kansas State in Boulder, the 3-8 (1-7) Buffs will travel to Manhattan this weekend for a season finale matchup against the 5-6 (4-4) Wildcats. Although not nearly to the same extent, Kansas State has also played below expectations this season under seventh-year coach Chris Klieman. The Wildcats began the season as a Big 12 title contender, but are now fighting to finish .500 and reach a bowl game.

During his final weekly press conference of the year on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" shared his thoughts on Klieman, who has led the Wildcats to five bowl games and a Big 12 title in 2022 since taking K-State's helm in 2019.

"Phenomenal coach, phenomenal man, phenomenal person, a great leader," Sanders said. "You understand his accolades, but I just love his demeanor, man, his composure. I love the way he do what he does, and he's been consistently doing it for quite some time... I love him to life, man, I really do, and I love what he's accomplished there."

Deion Sanders' Praise For Kansas State, Avery Johnson

Sanders was also complimentary of Kansas State as a whole. This past weekend, the Wildcats rushed for 472 yards, including 293 from running back Joe Jackson, in a narrow 51-47 defeat to the No. 12 Utah Utes. Defensively, however, Kansas State allowed 551 total yards and five rushing touchdowns.

"The team is strong; they ran the heck out of the football last week," Sanders said. "They gave up some things defensively, but they were playing a really good team. These guys, they get after it. They take the understanding and the personality of their coach, and they compete, man. They really compete... A respectful team, a great group of guys, and they're trying to get after it. They definitely have a bowl riding on, and we're trying to play spoiler this week."

Saturday will mark Colorado's second matchup against Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson in as many years. Last season, Johnson threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Kansas State's 31-28 win at Folsom Field.

"They got a quarterback who can get it done, we saw that last year," Sanders said. "I think he hit my dance, and that was funny."

Kaidon Salter To Start For Colorado At Kansas State

"Coach Prime" announced Tuesday that true freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis will take a redshirt this season, forcing veteran Kaidon Salter back into Colorado's starting quarterback role. In eight games played this season, Salter has thrown for 1,242 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Kickoff between Colorado and Kansas State is set for 10 a.m. MT on FS1.

