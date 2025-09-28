Colorado Buffaloes Interesting Betting Odds Released vs. TCU
The Colorado Buffaloes fell to a 2-3 record following a loss against the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday night. Next up for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will be the TCU Horned Frogs.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 13.5-point underdogs against TCU on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +420, and the point total is set at 53.5.
Colorado Keeps It Close vs. Byu
The Colorado Buffaloes came out firing against BYU, scoring 14 points in the first quarter, limiting the Cougars to just three points. The Buffaloes led the game at halftime, and despite losing the lead in the third quarter, Colorado took it right back
The offense moved down the field well compared to the first couple of weeks of the season, mixing in the run game. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter is now up to 684 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
Wide receiver Joseph Williams is coming off a big game, now leading the team with 220 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Buffaloes have seen several players step up in the receiving game, with three players with over 200 yards.
Running back Micah Welch leads the team with 210 rushing yards and one touchdown. Colorado’s run game has improved greatly this season, and the Buffaloes will have to keep it up to win more games this season.
The Buffaloes' defense did well containing BYU's offense, as the Cougars did not score a touchdown until late in the second quarter. The weakness remains penalties and allowing the quarterback to run.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard has been one of the top players for Colorado this season on the defense, totalling 35 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.
One weakness for the team as a whole has been clock management. Colorado had possession of the ball in the final minutes of the game, only needing a field goal to tie it. Colorado had two timeouts and did not use either before Salter threw an interception that sealed the game for BYU.
This is the second time this season that Sanders’ clock management has been called into question. The Buffaloes previously had the chance for a game-winning drive in week one against the No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
TCU To Shake Off Loss?
The No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs will be coming off their first loss of the season after facing an upset against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
TCU is led by quarterback Josh Hoover, who has passed for 1,242 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He is averaging 9.2 yards per pass and has spread the ball around well. Wide receiver Eric McAlister has just 13 receptions, but for 320 yards. Colorado will have to be ready to defend TCU’s strong passing game.
TCU has three players with over 100 rushing yards, with running back Kevorian Barnes leading the team with 156 yards. The good news for the Buffaloes is that Hoover totals -8 rushing yards, but Colorado will still have to prepare for the quarterback to take it himself.
The Colorado Buffaloes and No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. MT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
