Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Makes Questionable Decision in 4th Quarter of Colorado's Loss to BYU

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the BYU Cougars by a final score of 24-21. It was a dream start for the Buffaloes, who once led 14-0. Late in the fourth quarter, Deion Sanders made questionable decision to punt after burning a valuable timeout.

Cory Pappas

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted the BYU Cougars on Saturday night in their Big 12 home opener. Colorado came into the game needing a big home win to avoid falling to 0-2 in Big 12 conference play this season. 

Down three points, the Buffaloes had the ball with roughly six minutes left in the fourth quarter at their own 41. On 4th and 6, the Buffaloes offense was on the field appearing to be going for it. What happened next was an interesting decision. 

Deion Sanders Punts After Calling Timeout 

Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime BYU Cougars Folsom Field Boulder Big 12 Conference College Footbal
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Down 24-21 to the visiting Cougars, it looked like Colorado was going to go for it. With quarterback Kaidon Salter and company on the field and the play clock running down, the Buffaloes called timeout. 

Even after burning a crucial timeout late in the fourth quarter, Sanders opted to punt on the 4th and 6 instead of going for it. What’s surprising about this is why Colorado would be willing to lose a timeout if they weren’t even going to go for it. Five yards further back on a punt after a delay of game seems like a more ideal scenario than using a timeout and giving the ball back to the Cougars. 

Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime BYU Cougars Folsom Field Boulder Big 12 Conference College Footbal
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) throws an interception in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado punted the ball to BYU, who then drove across midfield and into Colorado territory while taking valuable time off the clock. The Buffaloes forced a punt and started their drive at their own 4-yard line with 1:34 left tin the game. 

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Elite Recruit, Flip Target for BYU Game

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Why Shilo Is the Son Most Likely to Make It

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Honest Thoughts On Oklahoma State Firing Mike Gundy 

Salter Interception Ends Buffaloes Upset Bid

Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime BYU Cougars Folsom Field Boulder Big 12 Conference College Footbal
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On 2nd and 5 at the Colorado 24-yard line with 50 seconds left, Salter rolled to his right and threw an interception to BYU’s Isaiah Glasker. This essentially ended the game. Colorado now only had two timeouts to stop the clock.

The Cougars took a couple kneel downs and the ball game was. On a night that started out so promising with a 14-0 start, it turned into a major disappointment. This would have been Colorado’s first Big 12 win, but they now drop to 0-2 in conference play. 

BYU was ranked No. 25 coming into the game and was able to keep their undefeated record in tact by seeking out the 24-21 win.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football