Deion Sanders Makes Questionable Decision in 4th Quarter of Colorado's Loss to BYU
The Colorado Buffaloes hosted the BYU Cougars on Saturday night in their Big 12 home opener. Colorado came into the game needing a big home win to avoid falling to 0-2 in Big 12 conference play this season.
Down three points, the Buffaloes had the ball with roughly six minutes left in the fourth quarter at their own 41. On 4th and 6, the Buffaloes offense was on the field appearing to be going for it. What happened next was an interesting decision.
Deion Sanders Punts After Calling Timeout
Down 24-21 to the visiting Cougars, it looked like Colorado was going to go for it. With quarterback Kaidon Salter and company on the field and the play clock running down, the Buffaloes called timeout.
Even after burning a crucial timeout late in the fourth quarter, Sanders opted to punt on the 4th and 6 instead of going for it. What’s surprising about this is why Colorado would be willing to lose a timeout if they weren’t even going to go for it. Five yards further back on a punt after a delay of game seems like a more ideal scenario than using a timeout and giving the ball back to the Cougars.
Colorado punted the ball to BYU, who then drove across midfield and into Colorado territory while taking valuable time off the clock. The Buffaloes forced a punt and started their drive at their own 4-yard line with 1:34 left tin the game.
Salter Interception Ends Buffaloes Upset Bid
On 2nd and 5 at the Colorado 24-yard line with 50 seconds left, Salter rolled to his right and threw an interception to BYU’s Isaiah Glasker. This essentially ended the game. Colorado now only had two timeouts to stop the clock.
The Cougars took a couple kneel downs and the ball game was. On a night that started out so promising with a 14-0 start, it turned into a major disappointment. This would have been Colorado’s first Big 12 win, but they now drop to 0-2 in conference play.
BYU was ranked No. 25 coming into the game and was able to keep their undefeated record in tact by seeking out the 24-21 win.