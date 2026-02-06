Acclaimed Colorado Coach Mike MacIntyre Finds Another New Home
An acclaimed Colorado Buffaloes coach is back in the Pac-12 Conference.
Coach Mike MacIntyre, who led the Colorado Buffaloes for nearly six seasons from 2013 to 2018, has landed his next job. The Oregon State Beavers hired him on Thursday as their next defensive coordinator.
Oregon State Hires Mike MacIntyre
After a 10-27 record in his first three years at Colorado, MacIntyre was named consensus Coach of the Year in 2016 for overseeing the program's best season since 2001. The Buffs went 10-4, won the Pac-12 South and were ranked as high as No. 8 for the College Football Playoff.
It included a 41-38 win over Oregon, Colorado's only triumph over the Ducks during its time in the Pac-12. Quarterbacks Sefo Liufau and Steven Montez each made significant contributions, while running back Phillip Lindsey, cornerback Chidobie Awuzie and 14 others earned all-conference honors.
While they were blown out in both the ensuing Pac-12 Championship and Alamo Bowl, MacIntyre's work was hailed, and a lengthy contract extension was awarded.
However, it wasn't without controversy. In 2017, the university reprimanded him, along with athletic director Rick George and chancellor Phil DiStefano, for mishandling domestic abuse allegations against then-secondary coach Joe Tumpkin by an ex-girlfriend.
Following the punishment, MacIntyre released a statement claiming he was following school protocol and prioritizing the victim's safety. His contract approval stalled under heavy scrutiny, a sign of things to come.
Colorado went 5-7 in 2017, then won its first five games and reached the AP poll before a six-game losing streak. MacIntyre was fired, ending his 30-44 tenure with the Buffaloes.
Even with one notable season, he remains one of the most accomplished bosses in recent Colorado history. Coach Deion Sanders took over in 2022 after the Buffs' failed hires of Mel Tucker and Karl Dorrell.
Struggles Since
Instability has shrouded MacIntyre's post-Boulder world. He spent a season as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, where he was nominated for the Broyles Award. He was the Rebels' interim head coach before the hiring of Lane Kiffin, then made another defensive coordinator pit spot at Memphis.
MacIntyre returned to the head coaching ranks in 2022 with Florida International, but it quickly unraveled. The Panthers went 4-8 for three straight seasons until he was hired.
In a 2024 interview with The Athletic, former FIU linebacker Reggie Peterson alleged that MacIntyre threw a chair that hit a player, kicked chairs and knocked over a projector during halftime of a game two years prior. Peterson also accused MacIntyre of disparaging him and running a "Ponzi scheme."
This past season, MacIntyre worked as a senior defensive analyst at Mississippi State. He now takes a top spot at Oregon State under first-year head coach Jamarcus Shephard, Alabama's former offensive coordinator.
Before coaching Colorado, MacIntyre spent over two decades coaching around the country, including five seasons guiding secondaries in the NFL. He started as a graduate assistant at Georgia, earned his first Division I coordinating job in 1997 at Temple and oversaw San Jose State for three years before the Buffs.
His head-coaching track record is murky, but MacIntyre is a respected defensive mind who led Colorado to some of its highest peaks this century. He's off to Corvallis to wrangle a revamped Pac-12, as well as two Big 12 teams next season, Houston and Texas Tech.
Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.