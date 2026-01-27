Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Home Game on Next Year's Schedule

The Colorado Buffaloes have a tough start to the 2026 college football season, with three of their first five games occurring on the road. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will be put to the test at Folsom Field as well, with a big season ahead.

While the Colorado Buffaloes will have a couple of key home games this season, one of the biggest games in Boulder will be on Oct. 17 against the Utah Utes.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

One game before facing Utah, Colorado will host the reigning Big 12 champions, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but the outcome of the matchup against the Utes could be a testament to how much the Buffaloes improved.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah will be a Revenge Game

The matchup on Oct. 17 in Folsom Field will be a revenge game for Sanders and the Buffaloes. This past season, the Buffaloes traveled to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was the program's worst loss of the season, with Utah winning 53-7.

Former Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub led the team with just 65 passing yards, despite not being the starter. Wide receiver Kam Mikell led the team with 44 rushing yards.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“It's probably the worst beating I've ever had,” Sanders said after the loss against Utah. “Total offense, 140 yards, you're not winning. They had 587 yards of total offense; you're not winning with that. Special teams gave up a fake punt as well as a blocked punt; you're not winning. So all three phases, we got our butts kicked."

The Utes came out firing against the Buffaloes, scoring their first touchdown on the offense's second play. Entering halftime 43-0 was a tough blow for Sanders’ team, and the Colorado Buffaloes will work to avoid history repeating itself against the Utes in 2026.

Utah will have a new coach this time around, Morgan Scalley, who has served as Utah's defensive coordinator for 10 years, running the defense that shut down Colorado's offense in 2025.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley watches the team warm up before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While Sanders is with the Buffaloes, the roster will look different, including a quarterback change and several new starters through the transfer portal.

Statement Game for Colorado Buffaloes

Not only could this be deemed a revenge game, but the Buffaloes will have a chance to make a statement against Utah.

Utah is the second conference opponent on Colorado’s schedule. The team will be coming off a bye, an added benefit after playing three away games and Texas Tech through the first five weeks of the season.

Colorado won just one conference game in 2025, finishing the season with a 3-9 record. The Buffaloes can make a statement against Utah, showing the conference they are not the same team as they were in 2025.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders and the Buffaloes have a lot to prove in 2026, but with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and quarterback Julian Lewis paired up, there is also much to be excited about.

Sanders and the staff spent the 2025 season developing Lewis, who had two starts through four games. Lewis committed to the program as a four-star recruit with high anticipation surrounding him.

If Lewis and the Buffaloes defeat Utah, it can demonstrate just how much the program has improved since the 2025 season, while showcasing the quarterback's potential with the team.

