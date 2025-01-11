Colorado cornerback Preston Hodge returning for 2025 season
Colorado cornerback Preston Hodge announced via Instagram on Friday that he will return for the 2025 season, taking advantage of a rare second chance at a senior campaign. This opportunity comes after a recent NCAA waiver granting additional eligibility to players who spent time in junior college and would have otherwise exhausted their eligibility this year.
Hodge was an integral part of Colorado’s defense in 2024, contributing significantly to the Buffaloes' 9-4 season and Valero Alamo Bowl appearance. The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back started as CU’s nickel corner, recording 33 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups in nine games. His efforts earned him All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. Unfortunately, Hodge's season was cut short due to an injury sustained during Colorado’s 41-27 victory over Texas Tech on November 9, sidelining him for the final four games of the year.
Before joining Colorado, Hodge showcased his skills at Liberty University, where he played in 25 games over two seasons. In 2023, he delivered an impressive campaign with 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Highlighting his season was a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown against Massachusetts. His performance earned him a Pro Football Focus pass coverage grade of 88.8, the ninth-highest in the FBS.
Deion Sanders says there are NFL teams he won't allow Shedeur to play for next season
Hodge arrived at Colorado as a highly regarded undergraduate transfer with a 247 Sports transfer rating of .9000, ranking him as the No. 77 player overall and the No. 4 safety in the 2023 transfer class. Despite entering CU with just two years to play one, the NCAA’s recent ruling has extended his eligibility.
Deion Sanders reveals what he told Travis Hunter during latest relationship woes
Hodge’s decision to return strengthens Colorado’s secondary for 2025, providing leadership and playmaking ability to a defense aiming to build on its 2024 success. With his proven track record and a second chance at a senior season, Hodge is poised to make an even greater impact for the Buffaloes in the upcoming year.