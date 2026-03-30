Three Colorado Buffaloes Who Need a Strong Pro Day Performance

The Colorado Buffaloes’ annual Pro Day showcase is set to take place on Tuesday, March 31, and there are three Buffaloes looking to prove themselves to NFL scouts.

While the odds of hearing a Buffalo’s name called during the draft are far slimmer this season than last, there are still a few prospects who could sneak onto the draft board.

Zarian McGill

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs out of the pocket during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado’s offensive line was one of its few bright spots during the 2025 season and a key contributor was its center, Zarian McGill.

The center transferred to Colorado from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the offseason. In his time at Louisiana Tech, he played 429 snaps and was the Bulldogs’ highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus.

For the Buffaloes, he was one of, if not their best, portal additions. He was Colorado’s highest graded player (PFF) on the roster in 2025 and offered consistency among the chaos.

He allowed just one sack while starting all 12 games for CU, and he allowed just eight quarterback hurries in that time as well.

He was named Pro Football Focus’s Big 12 Center of the Week in Week 6 after his performance in Colorado’s road matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.

McGill is currently on the outside looking in among the NFL mock drafts of most experts, but a good performance at Colorado’s Pro Day could sneak McGill into the late rounds of the draft, given the season he compiled in 2025.

Zylon Crisler

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Zylon Crisler (72) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fellow Buffs offensive lineman Zylon Crisler is wrapping up quite the college career and is now setting his sights on the professional ranks.

Crisler was another addition CU made in the transfer portal when rebuilding its offensive line. He came to Boulder by way of the Illinois Fighting Illini. In his time there, he started 28 games and was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention.

The accolades didn’t stop upon his debut with the Buffaloes, though. He was named to the Preseason Big 12 All-Transfer team and won Pro Football Focus’s Week 5 Right Guard of the Week award in Colorado’s narrow loss to the then-No. 25 BYU Cougars.

He played 749 snaps for Colorado, starting in all 12 games. But in that high sample size, he didn’t allow a single sack.

Despite the productive season he put together, he is flying similarly under the radar to McGill. He is left out of most seven-round mock drafts, but looking to prove himself with a strong performance in CU’s Pro Day.

Preston Hodge

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Preston Hodge (4) and Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) battle for a pass during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado cornerback Preston Hodge didn’t have the season he would’ve hoped for in 2026, but he’s shown flashes of talent that could push him onto the draft board if he can piece together a solid pro day.

Hodge recorded 55 tackles, 40 of which were unassisted, one interception and 13 pass breakups while playing all 12 games for the Buffaloes.

He had a tough year in man coverage, something that doesn’t bode well for his draft stock overall. However, the 6-0, 200 lb corner could find a place on some NFL rosters, and he hopes to show the physical traits to get him there with a strong performance on Tuesday.