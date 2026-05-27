Impact Of Colorado Losing Recruit Joseph Peko To Washington
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The Coloado Buffaloes sustained one loss amid this sudden recruiting heater they've created.
Three-star defensive tackle Joseph Peko appeared to be heading to Boulder around Christmas 2025. Instead he'll play in the Big Ten and joins one 2026 class late.
Joseph Peko goes From Colorado Buffaloes to Washington
The standout from Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, California opted for the Washington Huskies, helping announce his decision on Wednesday afternoon.
Peko revealed the main deciding factor on why he's choosing the Huskies via Greg Biggins of On3/Rivals after completing the flip.
"Colorado was great but when my pops (former Buffaloes defensive line coach Domata Peko) left CU to coach in the NFL, I had to look around," Peko revealed to Biggins. "I was still giving Colorado a hard look but when I visited Washington, I knew that was home.”
Peko's father accepted the defensive line coach job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining the Mike McCarthy-led staff there. Furthermore, Peko never signed a National Letter of Intent with Colorado's 2026 class. By virtue of this decision, Peko had leverage to explore other school options without needing to dip into the College Football Transfer Portal. One was Big 12 rival Arizona but ultimately decided on UW.
Older brother Domata Peko Jr. remains in Boulder and looks to be in the mix for one of the edge rusher spots for the Buffaloes. Peko Jr. arrived via Ventura College in Southern California, where he became the top edge rusher JUCO prospect.
Closer Look at Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Line Room
Peko came close to forming a new sibling duo in the mountains post Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Except this duo would've manned the trenches. Yet Peko not only is still overcoming a previous knee injury late into his senior season, he would've entered a more crowded defensive line room amid some notable transfer additions. Especially at the interior defensive line spot.
The Buffaloes landed prized transfer portal addition Ezra Christensen via New Mexico State this offseason. Christensen also started for Fresno State and will bring one more season of eligibility. He's likely to start for this line once the NCAA officially clears his 2026 status. Sedrick Smith is one more portal addition, who comes over via Maryland alongside ex-Baylor defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe.
The Buffaloes boosted the interior defensive line late too during their recruiting surge in the middle of May. Junior college football transfer Malachi Brown came over via Monterey Peninsula College on Saturday. Colorado reeled in one of the nation's best remaining JUCO talents left on the recruiting trail. Brown had Sanders' alma mater Florida State recruiting him briefly, plus CU's Big 12 rival West Virginia got on him momentarily as well. Brown enters as a late Class of 2026 addition too.
The Buffaloes even lured options who can slide inside to help fill defensive line space and create mismatches across the line of scrimmage. Tulane transfer Santana Hopper rises as one who can bounce between edge rusher and defensive tackle. San Jose State transfer Vili Taufatofua enters the picture too as a defender who's capable of flipping inside to create a defensive line push.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna