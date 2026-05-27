Impact Of Colorado Losing Recruit Joseph Peko To Washington

The Coloado Buffaloes sustained one loss amid this sudden recruiting heater they've created.

Three-star defensive tackle Joseph Peko appeared to be heading to Boulder around Christmas 2025. Instead he'll play in the Big Ten and joins one 2026 class late.

Joseph Peko goes From Colorado Buffaloes to Washington

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The standout from Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, California opted for the Washington Huskies, helping announce his decision on Wednesday afternoon.

Peko revealed the main deciding factor on why he's choosing the Huskies via Greg Biggins of On3/Rivals after completing the flip.

"Colorado was great but when my pops (former Buffaloes defensive line coach Domata Peko) left CU to coach in the NFL, I had to look around," Peko revealed to Biggins. "I was still giving Colorado a hard look but when I visited Washington, I knew that was home.”

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko (94) comes off the field between plays in the second quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. At half time the Bengals led 20-3. 010117 Bengals | Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Peko's father accepted the defensive line coach job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining the Mike McCarthy-led staff there. Furthermore, Peko never signed a National Letter of Intent with Colorado's 2026 class. By virtue of this decision, Peko had leverage to explore other school options without needing to dip into the College Football Transfer Portal. One was Big 12 rival Arizona but ultimately decided on UW.

Older brother Domata Peko Jr. remains in Boulder and looks to be in the mix for one of the edge rusher spots for the Buffaloes. Peko Jr. arrived via Ventura College in Southern California, where he became the top edge rusher JUCO prospect.

Closer Look at Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Line Room

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Peko came close to forming a new sibling duo in the mountains post Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Except this duo would've manned the trenches. Yet Peko not only is still overcoming a previous knee injury late into his senior season, he would've entered a more crowded defensive line room amid some notable transfer additions. Especially at the interior defensive line spot.

The Buffaloes landed prized transfer portal addition Ezra Christensen via New Mexico State this offseason. Christensen also started for Fresno State and will bring one more season of eligibility. He's likely to start for this line once the NCAA officially clears his 2026 status. Sedrick Smith is one more portal addition, who comes over via Maryland alongside ex-Baylor defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes boosted the interior defensive line late too during their recruiting surge in the middle of May. Junior college football transfer Malachi Brown came over via Monterey Peninsula College on Saturday. Colorado reeled in one of the nation's best remaining JUCO talents left on the recruiting trail. Brown had Sanders' alma mater Florida State recruiting him briefly, plus CU's Big 12 rival West Virginia got on him momentarily as well. Brown enters as a late Class of 2026 addition too.

The Buffaloes even lured options who can slide inside to help fill defensive line space and create mismatches across the line of scrimmage. Tulane transfer Santana Hopper rises as one who can bounce between edge rusher and defensive tackle. San Jose State transfer Vili Taufatofua enters the picture too as a defender who's capable of flipping inside to create a defensive line push.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.