Colorado hosts huge recruiting weekend led by five-star QB Julian Lewis
Colorado has already surpassed its total wins over the past two seasons, marking a remarkable turnaround for the program under Deion Sanders. The Hall-of-Famer has rejuvenated the Colorado Buffaloes football team, bringing a fresh intensity and winning attitude to Boulder as they gear up for life in the Big 12. The message is clear: this isn’t the Colorado football program of old. His approach to recruitment reflects his vision for an elevated standard, targeting exceptional athletes who can thrive in his dynamic system.
Coach Prime’s recruiting strategy focuses on his unique 40-40-20 model, seeking out top athletes across the country, ensuring that only the most dedicated players make it onto his roster. As the program continues to succeed, Sanders has his sights set on landing high-profile talent to secure Colorado’s status as a contender, even as he prepares for inevitable roster shifts. Notably, the team may lose several stars to the NFL next season, including Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and possibly Travis Hunter, the electric two-way player. These departures would leave considerable gaps, particularly at the quarterback position, and Coach Prime is already exploring candidates who fit his vision of a "dog mentality" – players with the grit and tenacity to command the offense.
One name on Sanders’ radar is Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a top quarterback prospect from Carrollton High School. Currently committed to USC, Lewis has been putting up stellar numbers, including a season-best performance with 416 passing yards and six touchdowns in a recent game against East Coweta. While Lewis has verbally committed to USC, Coach Prime is eager to challenge that commitment, especially as early signing day looms. Lewis is not alone in his interest in Colorado; a trio of four-star recruits, including Texas wide receiver Adrian Wilson and USC offensive line commit Carde Smith, are also considering the Buffaloes. They're all joined by "Diamond in the rough" Quentin Gibson, who leads Texas' 6A in receiving.
With a favorable matchup against Cincinnati, Colorado has a prime opportunity to showcase its appeal to potential recruits. Sanders, known for his unshakeable confidence and his philosophy of the "three W's" – want it, work it, win it – believes he can inspire top talent to join the program. His faith in this formula has paid off before, notably in flipping Travis Hunter from Florida State, defying all expectations.
As the Buffs continue to make strides, the spotlight now turns to whether Sanders can secure JuJu Lewis’ commitment. While many consider Lewis a strong USC lean, Coach Prime's track record suggests that anything is possible. Sanders' recruiting prowess and Colorado's newfound success could very well shift the scales in Colorado’s favor, creating a bright future for the Buffs with the potential addition of JuJu Lewis to the roster.