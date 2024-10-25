2025 five-star QB Julian Lewis to visit Deion Sanders and Colorado
Julian Lewis, the highly touted quarterback recruit ranked No. 2 in the nation for the class of 2025, is set to make his fourth trip to Boulder, Colorado, drawing attention to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Lewis, who verbally committed to USC last year, will visit Boulder on Saturday as Colorado takes on Cincinnati, according to ESPN's Eli Lederman. Currently a senior at Carrollton High School in Georgia, Lewis is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the country, behind only LSU commit Bryce Underwood.
Despite his commitment to USC, Lewis’ return to Colorado signals that Sanders and his coaching staff have a real chance to persuade the talented quarterback to flip his commitment. During his previous visit to Boulder, Lewis was treated to a warm welcome, including a burger named after him at 'The Sink,' a popular local eatery, and his name featured on a marquee at the iconic Fox Theater. This red-carpet treatment has only fueled speculation about Colorado's chances of landing the talented passer.
For Sanders, landing Lewis would be a significant recruiting win, particularly as the Buffaloes are preparing to lose key players like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter to the NFL Draft next spring. A commitment from Lewis would not only solidify Colorado’s quarterback position for the future but would also give Sanders his first five-star commitment for the class of 2025, a major boost in building the program's future.
Colorado enters this weekend with a 5-2 record and a 3-1 mark in the Big 12. Although their playoff hopes were dented by a recent loss to Kansas State, a win against Cincinnati in front of Lewis could help strengthen both their current season and their future recruiting class, making this visit a pivotal moment for Sanders and his program.