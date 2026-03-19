The Colorado Injury With The Biggest Impact On Buffaloes Season

The Colorado Buffaloes are well into spring practice, but unfortunately, there are a few injuries that could become problematic for Colorado. Coach Deion Sanders must help the team overcome these injuries, otherwise the Buffaloes could be in for a long season.

There is one injury in particular in the wide receiver room that may limit some chemistry that could’ve been built when fall camp comes around.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore Jr.

DeAndre Moore Jr. transfers from the Texas Longhorns, where he has been able to progress year to year and improve his ability as a receiver to make plays. In his time at Texas, Moore recorded 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. Something to note is that he averaged 12.8 yards per reception during his time with the Longhorns.

Throughout the season, Moore kept improving and became a great target for Arch Manning. He is someone that Texas did not want to lose, and Colorado was very happy to gain.

He has widely been considered one of Colorado’s more important additions in the transport portal and could be a vital piece in helping Julian Lewis to develop in his first year as the starting quarterback.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With transfers, spring practice is often where quarterbacks and receivers can build chemistry. That is especially the case with putting a new offense in with first-year offensive coordinator Brenan Marion.

Marion‘s offense is quite complex, so it takes lots of reps to get used to. The unfortunate fact is that Moore has been out, and the timeline for his injury is not certain.

Because he is out, Moore will be behind on understanding the offense and how Julian Lewis and the other quarterbacks like to run it. Each quarterback is very different, which is why this injury is such a big deal.

Moore and Lewis still have to develop that chemistry, so this injury is definitely something that puts the on-field chemistry in jeopardy.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Rest of The Receiving Room

There are other injuries in the receiver room, including Joseph Williams, Hykeem Williams, and Christian Ward. With several players hurt, it will be very interesting to see how the depth chart in the receiver room works out.

However, the Buffaloes may have the right leader to lead them past this adversity in San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero. During spring practice, Scudero has started to showcase why he led the nation in receiving in 2025 and why he could be one of the top targets in the offense next season.

In addition to Scudero, wide receiver Kam Perry has also made an impact during the spring. There have been multiple instances where Perry creates explosive plays against Colorado’s defense during scrimmages and team competition sessions.

Refugio's Ernest Campbell gestures after his first-place finish in the 400-meter relay during the Class 2A UIL State track and field meet, Friday, May 3, 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ernest Campbell has also been able to show off his speed to create big plays during spring ball. His speed should be something that can contribute well in an offense like Marion's that wants to exploit space.

Because of all the injuries in the wide receiver room, Campbell has a tremendous opportunity to show Brennan Marion why he belongs in the rotation on offense.

One of the great things for Colorado is that there are a lot of injuries to their wide receivers. It is possible to argue that this is the most talented group. So, during the season when there are inevitably injuries, the Buffaloes have already had experience in navigating the depth chart and have an idea of who could step up.

With DeAndre Moore’s injury, the rest of the receiver room must step up. Danny Scudero will be crucial in becoming a leader for the receiver room in this situation. When DeAndre Moore gets back, he must figure out a way to build chemistry with Lewis as well as understand the offense at a high level.

Moore must prove to Marion that even though he has missed time, he still deserves to be near the top of the depth chart.

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