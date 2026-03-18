Former NFL Defensive Back Shares The Deion Sanders Habit That Always Stood Out
Former NFL defensive back Champ Bailey had a successful NFL Career and was able to play with one of his idols, who happened to be Deion Sanders.
Recently, Bailey talked about what it was like playing with Sanders and what he took from these interactions to improve himself.
Champ Bailey on Deion Sanders
“This is my idol, I gotta step my game up. I just knew better than to try to be like him. He is one of a kind. I had to learn how to be a pro from him. This guy is different. One of the best teammates ever,” said Bailey.
Bailey talked about a story where the equipment staff laid out Sanders’ uniform in such an organized way that it caught him off guard. Every player is different, but to Bailey seeing how one of his idols prepared was something that definitely stuck out.
Bailey realized he had to get a little more organized in his equipment for practices and games, but this could have also translated to film study or even other aspects as well. Something to note is Bailey’s locker was right next to Sanders so this experience was something Bailey saw on a daily basis.
Many players talk about being great, but are not willing to adjust their habits in order to accomplish that goal. Bailey clearly does not fit that mold, otherwise this story would not have stuck with him as long as it has.
Deion Sanders had an impact on the game of football on the field, but his habits and leadership qualities may have made just as much of an impact.
Deion Sanders’ NFL Career
Coach Prime had one of the more accomplished NFL careers as he was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. He was selected number five overall in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
Sanders did well with the Falcons and had also had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins (now the Commanders), and Baltimore Ravens.
Deion Sanders was also able to win Super Bowl XXIX with the 49ers and Super Bowl XXX with the Cowboys. Throughout his career, Sanders was also known as one of the better corners and, as a result, finished with 53 career interceptions and took nine back for touchdowns. His impact on defense was always something to look out for.
As a returner, Sanders was very dangerous as he returned six punt returns for touchdowns and three kickoff returns for touchdowns. All that to say, no matter what phase of the game Deion Sanders was playing, he had the chance to completely change it and take the game over.
Deion Sanders and Champ Bailey were able to spend one season together in 2000 with Washington near the end of Sanders’ career. In that season, the duo was able to combine for nine interceptions and provide Washington with a very reliable secondary pairing.
Coach Prime’s Outlook at Colorado
In his time as the coach at Colorado, Coach Prime has struggled to see consistent success and has had several health complications. However, that hasn’t stopped him from investing in Colorado’s players on the field and as men off the field.
Coach Sanders’s ability to provide coaching to the secondary, returners, and wide receivers based on his time in the NFL is something very few coaches have an opportunity to do. Coach Prime also has been able to recruit other former NFL players to the coaching staff in his time at Colorado.
Domata Peko and Warren Sapp are two former Colorado Buffaloes coaches, and currently, Vonn Bell serves as the safeties coach, which gives another level of experience for the secondary.
Coach Prime has accomplished more than many NFL players can claim, which could have led him to a very quiet retirement, but he wants to do something more. He wanted to give his knowledge and experience to others so he could help other young players achieve their dream of playing in the NFL.
Deion Sanders does prioritize winning as the Buffaloes’ coach, but his desire to mentor the players may be just as important.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94