Colorado Buffaloes' Alejandro Mata Reveals Increased Field Goal Range Entering New Season
BOULDER — Accuracy has always been a strong suit for Alejandro Mata, but the Colorado Buffaloes' senior kicker is now reaching new heights with his field goal range.
Mata spoke with reporters following Tuesday's fall camp practice and revealed that he's now comfortable from 55 yards out. Primarily utilized for PATs and short-range field goals, his current career-long at Colorado is 47 yards.
"I've always known that I have NFL-type accuracy, and if I get a couple of 50-yarders this season like I plan to, then hopefully, my dream comes true and I make it in the NFL," Mata said.
Alejandro Mata Credits Strength and Conditioning Coach Andreu Swasey
Mata was quick to credit new Colorado strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey for his improved strength. Swasey joined coach Deion Sanders' staff in January and has so far received ample praise from players in fall camp.
"It's just coach Swasey, to be honest," Mata said. "He's running us like a track team, so it's easy to lose weight. I stretch by myself, get more flexible and am getting more explosive. That's how I've been growing."
A former Jackson State Tigers transfer, Mata went 12-for-15 on field goals last season but nailed all 55 of his extra-point attempts, including a game-tying PAT to send Colorado into overtime against the Baylor Bears. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound kicker was also named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week last season after making all six of his field goal/PAT attempts against the Arizona Wildcats.
Competition Between Alejandro Mata, Buck Buchanan
Unfortunately for Mata, he likely won't get many opportunities from 50-plus due to the Buffs' offseason addition of Louisiana Tech transfer Buck Buchanan. Last season, Buchanan made two field goals over 50 yards, including a school record-tying 57-yarder, and more recently hit a 60-yard field goal in Colorado's spring game.
"To be honest, I see him and I'm like, 'Holy crap.' It's just insane," Mata said of Buchanan. "He has a very strong leg. It kind of makes me jealous, to be honest with you, but he's a great guy. That competition that we have between me and him, it makes me want to do better."
Colorado special teams coach Michael Pollock said he's charting the field goal battle between Mata and Buchanan during fall camp.
"What we're doing right now is we are charting every kick they make and miss during camp," Pollock said. "We have a chart from what hash to the distance. We're going to have actual data going into it that's going to tell 'Coach Prime' which guy we're going to use from a certain yard line.
"Mata has done a great job of focusing on what he's good at this offseason and this fall. He has added some length to it, but I told him, 'Hey, man, we need you 100 percent in the area that we're expecting you to kick the ball.' It's great for you to add length. We want you to do that. We want you to get stronger and everything, but just be consistent where we're expecting you to be consistent at."