Colorado Offers James Madison Transfer Who Starred In College Football Playoff

The lone college football transfer portal window of the offseason is now open, and the Colorado Buffaloes have wasted no time getting in on the action.

Fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff, James Madison transfer cornerback Justin Eaglin announced an offer from Colorado on Friday morning. Eaglin recorded five interceptions this past season, including one in James Madison's opening round loss to the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 20.

Along with those five interceptions, Eaglin closed his redshirt junior season with 35 total tackles, eight pass breakups and a blocked kick. He earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors before announcing his decision to enter the portal on Dec. 27.

Eaglin used a photo of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' signature watch flex in announcing his offer from the Buffs.

A North Carolina native, Eaglin has spent his entire four-year college career at James Madison. Before breaking out this past season, the 6-foot, 177-pound defensive back recorded 12 tackles and an interception in 2024.

“(Eaglin’s confidence) was kind of knocked down in the winter after a tough season,” now-former James Madison defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said in October, per The Breeze JMU. “It just grew throughout the spring. He was back in fall camp and it just stepped up, higher and higher.”

Justin Eaglin's Potential Fit At Colorado

With Ivan Yates graduating and DJ McKinney, Noah King and Teon Parks all entering the transfer portal, Colorado's cornerback room needs experienced help. Returners Makari Vickers, RJ Johnson and two-way player Isaiah Hardge will be joined by class of 2026 signees Braylon Edwards, Preston Ashley, Maurice Williams and potential two-way standout Alex Ward.

Considering his college experience and success, Eaglin would likely become Colorado's top cornerback if he chooses to commit. Vickers struggled in 2025, Johnson battled injuries and Hardge's future is likely on the offensive side of the ball.

"It starts at the beginning," coach Deion Sanders said of his cornerbacks earlier this season. "You got to have focus. We talked about focusing and finishing before the game, and we talked about it at halftime. Pretty much, we told them what it's gonna be... We pretty much dictated what was gonna happen if we didn't change the way we went about our job. We got to do a much better job on the back end. We do."

Other Early Transfer Portal Targets

Multiple other talented transfer portal players have also been linked to the Buffs, including a few who plan on visiting Boulder soon.

Appalachian State defensive tackle Dylan Manuel

Mercer EDGE Andrew Zock

New Mexico State defensive tackle Ezra Christensen

Western Carolina offensive lineman Manasseh Ripert

Louisiana running back Bill Davis

Louisiana Tech defensive back Michael Richard

Georgia Southern EDGE MJ Stroud

As expected, Colorado has so far targeted transfers from non-Power Four schools.