Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Lose Top Cornerback To Transfer Portal

It took longer than expected, but a Thursday afternoon report revealed that top Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney will indeed enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday.

McKinney, a former Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer, spent the past two seasons in Boulder and was honored during Colorado's 2025 Senior Day, signaling his intentions to leave the Buffs. After entering the year as a projected 2026 NFL Draft pick, McKinney largely performed below expectations in his fourth college season.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Texan joined the Buffs prior to the 2024 season and performed well as Colorado's No. 2 cornerback behind Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, 61 total tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions. As a result, he earned an All-Big 12 Coaches honorable mention cornerback nod.

Stepping into coach Deion Sanders' top cornerback role this past season, McKinney totaled 35 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. According to On3, he'll now look for opportunities elsewhere in the transfer portal.

Robert Livingston Speaks On DJ McKinney's Development

Midway through this past season, Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston shared his thoughts on McKinney's shaky year and his promising future.

"I'm excited to see his maturation. He's still a young player," Livingston said. "You're talking about a guy that has started for a year and a half. His future is very, very bright. I will never give up on DJ, so I'm excited to see what he does."

List Of Colorado Players Set To Enter Transfer Portal

The Buffs are currently set to lose 26 scholarship players when the transfer portal opens on Friday.