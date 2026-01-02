Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Lose Top Cornerback To Transfer Portal
In this story:
It took longer than expected, but a Thursday afternoon report revealed that top Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney will indeed enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday.
McKinney, a former Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer, spent the past two seasons in Boulder and was honored during Colorado's 2025 Senior Day, signaling his intentions to leave the Buffs. After entering the year as a projected 2026 NFL Draft pick, McKinney largely performed below expectations in his fourth college season.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Texan joined the Buffs prior to the 2024 season and performed well as Colorado's No. 2 cornerback behind Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, 61 total tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions. As a result, he earned an All-Big 12 Coaches honorable mention cornerback nod.
Stepping into coach Deion Sanders' top cornerback role this past season, McKinney totaled 35 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. According to On3, he'll now look for opportunities elsewhere in the transfer portal.
Robert Livingston Speaks On DJ McKinney's Development
Midway through this past season, Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston shared his thoughts on McKinney's shaky year and his promising future.
"I'm excited to see his maturation. He's still a young player," Livingston said. "You're talking about a guy that has started for a year and a half. His future is very, very bright. I will never give up on DJ, so I'm excited to see what he does."
MORE: New Colorado Athletic Director's Opinion On Deion Sanders Is Loud And Clear
MORE: Colorado Basketball's Five Most Important Big 12 Conference Matchups
MORE: Colorado Looking to Add Weapons for Julian Lewis in Transfer Portal
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
List Of Colorado Players Set To Enter Transfer Portal
The Buffs are currently set to lose 26 scholarship players when the transfer portal opens on Friday.
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Offensive lineman Carde Smith
- Defensive end Alexander McPherson
- Offensive lineman Tyler Brown
- Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
- Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller
- Safety John Slaughter
- Linebacker Shaun Myers
- Running back Dallan Hayden
- Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman
- Defensive end Samuel Okunlola
- Linebacker Reginald Hughes
- Quarterback Ryan Staub
- Defensive end London Merritt
- Defensive end Nikhil Webb Walker
- Cornerback DJ McKinney
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.