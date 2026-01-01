Joe Burrow Shares Honest Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders' NFL Maturity

One week removed from defeating future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is now preparing to face another accomplished NFL quarterback in Joe Burrow.

Burrow's sixth season with the Cincinnati Bengals has been filled with more lows than highs, but the former No. 1 overall draft pick still has his sights set on defeating Sanders on Sunday. Ahead of their first matchup, Burrow was asked about Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes career and his unexpected fall to the fifth round of April's NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces between plays in the third quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals won 37-14. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I really enjoyed watching him in college," Burrow said, per the Bengals. "I thoughthe made a lot of plays. I thought he could throw it. Obviously, given who his dad is (Colorado coach Deion Sanders), he knows how to handle the media, he knows how to handle the spotlight. He's certainly been under the microscope more than any other (fifth round) pick that has ever been in the history of football."

In two seasons at Colorado, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading the Buffs to 13 total wins and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He also won the Johnny Unitas Award, given to college football's top quarterback, in 2024.

Joe Burrow Praises Shedeur Sanders' NFL Maturity

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Burrow added that Sanders has mostly said all the right things as a rookie quarterback.

"Every clip that I see, he seems to be handling it well, says most of the right things in the media," Burrow said. "He is who he is. He's himself. That's what you want out of a football player, so he seems to be handling it the right way.

Sanders has won two of his first six NFL starts, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans. On the season, he owns 1,289 passing yards, eight total touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Zac Taylor Talks Shedeur Sanders' Rookie Season

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor admitted that despite closing his college career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he found himself watching Sanders' games at rival Colorado. Simply put, Taylor doesn't lack respect for the rookie Sanders.

"For him to come into the league and as a rookie have success, I think it’s really impressive," Taylor said, per the Browns. "We've got a tough task in front of us.”

MORE: New Colorado Athletic Director's Opinion On Deion Sanders Is Loud And Clear

MORE: Colorado Basketball's Five Most Important Big 12 Conference Matchups

MORE: Colorado Looking to Add Weapons for Julian Lewis in Transfer Portal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Previewing Shedeur Sanders' Final Rookie Start

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Neither the Browns nor the Bengals will play in the postseason this year, meaning Sunday's matchup will be focused on pride. Sanders will also look to take another step forward in his personal development, as talks have already begun regarding who will win the Browns' 2026 starting quarterback job.

Kickoff between the 4-12 Browns and 6-10 Bengals is set for 11 a.m. MT at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.