Joe Burrow Shares Honest Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders' NFL Maturity
One week removed from defeating future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is now preparing to face another accomplished NFL quarterback in Joe Burrow.
Burrow's sixth season with the Cincinnati Bengals has been filled with more lows than highs, but the former No. 1 overall draft pick still has his sights set on defeating Sanders on Sunday. Ahead of their first matchup, Burrow was asked about Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes career and his unexpected fall to the fifth round of April's NFL Draft.
"I really enjoyed watching him in college," Burrow said, per the Bengals. "I thoughthe made a lot of plays. I thought he could throw it. Obviously, given who his dad is (Colorado coach Deion Sanders), he knows how to handle the media, he knows how to handle the spotlight. He's certainly been under the microscope more than any other (fifth round) pick that has ever been in the history of football."
In two seasons at Colorado, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading the Buffs to 13 total wins and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He also won the Johnny Unitas Award, given to college football's top quarterback, in 2024.
Joe Burrow Praises Shedeur Sanders' NFL Maturity
Burrow added that Sanders has mostly said all the right things as a rookie quarterback.
"Every clip that I see, he seems to be handling it well, says most of the right things in the media," Burrow said. "He is who he is. He's himself. That's what you want out of a football player, so he seems to be handling it the right way.
Sanders has won two of his first six NFL starts, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans. On the season, he owns 1,289 passing yards, eight total touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Zac Taylor Talks Shedeur Sanders' Rookie Season
Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor admitted that despite closing his college career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he found himself watching Sanders' games at rival Colorado. Simply put, Taylor doesn't lack respect for the rookie Sanders.
"For him to come into the league and as a rookie have success, I think it’s really impressive," Taylor said, per the Browns. "We've got a tough task in front of us.”
Previewing Shedeur Sanders' Final Rookie Start
Neither the Browns nor the Bengals will play in the postseason this year, meaning Sunday's matchup will be focused on pride. Sanders will also look to take another step forward in his personal development, as talks have already begun regarding who will win the Browns' 2026 starting quarterback job.
Kickoff between the 4-12 Browns and 6-10 Bengals is set for 11 a.m. MT at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.