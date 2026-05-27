Colorado Buffaloes Targeting Another South Carolina Recruit In Surging Class

Looks like the Colorado Buffaloes have South Carolina on their mind.

Four-star wide receiver and one-time Gamecocks commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray chose Colorado Sunday, becoming the newest blue chip talent to join the Buffaloes. Now CU, coach Deion Sanders and offensive line coach Andre Gurode are attempting to pull off another Palmetto State recruiting win.

Colorado Buffaloes offer 4-Star Offensive Tackle Talent

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This time Colorado extended an offer to 6-6 offensive tackle and four-star prospect Nathan "Nate" Carson, who revealed the offer on Tuesday evening.

The Irmo High School of Columbia star is one of the nation's top available recruits at the tackle spot. He's pulled in nearly 25 different scholarship offers including from Colorado's Big 12 rival Texas Tech, representing his last scholarship opportunity back in March.

Although he presented a recent short list comprising of SEC heavyweights Texas A&M and Tennessee, plus in-state options Clemson and South Carolina as his final four. He plans to announce his verbal commitment on July 3.

Yet the Colorado offer presents a new chance to rearrange his list. Especially since one Colorado offeree did something similar.

Colorado Buffaloes Suddenly Winning over Recruits

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Boulder is rising as a new destination for high-profile recruits during the month of May. Now one notable wide receiver target just recreated his short list.

Southlake Carroll of Texas three-star wide receiver Brody Knowles now placed Colorado on his own short list. Knowles once listed South Carolina as one of his top schools, but has now replaced the Gamecocks for the Buffaloes. Meanwhile, Colorado must find a way to beat Illinois, Arkansas and TCU to land the 6-4 wideout. Kelly-Murray himself is attempting to recruit Knowles over to the Buffaloes.

Meanwhile, members of the growing 2027 recruiting class are attempting to coax other prospects to join the Buffaloes. Four-star offensive tackle prospect Li'Marcus Jones is trying to persuade fellow four-star defensive tackle Tyler Alexander to come over. The Palm Beach, Florida talent has teased his own reported interest in Colorado.

Four-star defensive tackle from Denton, Texas Khyren Haywood is getting recruited too by Buffaloes linebacker/edge rusher commit Ba'Roc Willis. Colorado indeed is emerging as a strong contender to land him.

Impact of Colorado Buffaloes Landing Nathan Carson

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado arrives considerably late into Carson's recruiting picture. But at the same time the Buffaloes are capitalizing on their sudden recruiting wave they've created.

Landing the towering tackle would rise as an even larger recruiting coup compared to completing the flip of Kelly-Murray and Willis from the SEC. Simply because Carson hasn't yet made his commitment choice yet. Colorado can really pull a recruiting upset by aggressively increasing its contact of him.

Carson can form a devastating tackle duo with Jones if he commits to the Buffaloes. He's a destrcutive road clearer who doesn't stop blocking until his defender is planted on his back. Gurode likely fell in love with Carson's snap explosion once the ball got snapped. Carson brings rapid fire feet that gets to his blocking assignment in less than a second. He then finishes his blocks with violent intent.

Jones would man the blindside while Carson can handle right tackle duties if he chooses the Buffaloes. This duo can please and benefit four-star quarterback commit Andre Adams too. But again, Carson would join one of the nation's fastest growing 2027 classes if he suddenly becomes interested in CU and potentially improve the Buffaloes' No. 35 recruiting ranking.

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