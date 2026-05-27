Colorado’s New Recruiting Offer Puts Underdog Receiver In Spotlight

The 2027 Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class grew to nine verbal commits in a week.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders added mutiple four-stars too in safety Gabe Jenkins from Pittsburgh, tackle Li'Marcus Jones of Tennessee and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, who's a South Carolina product.

The Buffaloes dipped back to dishing out offers on Tuesday following their impressive recruiting tear. This time targeting a sleeper wide receiver talent from St. Louis.

Nick Weaver Offered by Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) returns a punt for a touchdown the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 6-3 wide receiver from Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day (MISCD) School revealed on social media Colorado offered him. He cites assistant director of player personnel Devin Ruffin as the man who offered Weaver.

Weaver even revealed four days earlier that he received an invite to Colorado's Elite Camp set for June 4. The new offer now hands him more leverage in flying to the Rocky Mountain region to take part and get to know the other Buffalo coaches.

Colorado ends up offering a sleeper talent for the 2027 class here. Weaver's other offer hailed from Missouri Southern State University, an NCAA Division II program. His offer from the Joplin, Missouri university arrived last Wednesday.

This now means Colorado becomes more than Weaver's first Power Four level offer. But his first hailing from the NCAA Division I/Football Bowl Subdivision realm in general.

Closer Look at Newest Colorado Buffaloes Target

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Weaver is a big target who's showcased his skills during the offseason.

He took part in the Rivals Nashville camp where he showed his hand concentration, releases and ability to stretch the field. Weaver has shown soft hands on the field plus shows some shake on his releases before trekking up the field.

He's going to need to add bulk to his current reported 170-pound frame for the future. Weaver also looks like he'll need to get stronger about sinking his hips and adjusting to throws.

But he owns 10-inch hands and leaped to a 9'10 broad jump. Weaver also presents a basketball background in playing shooting guard for his prep school.

Colorado Buffaloes Targeting More Wideouts

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Kelly-Murray's verbal commitment on Sunday does more than hand CU its latest four-star recruit. The former South Carolina verbal commit can open the door for more receivers to follow him.

He's already doing his part to recruit one: Three-star Brody Knowles of Southlake Carroll in Texas. Knowles himself even teased his potential interest in the Buffaloes after it was revealed Kelly-Murray is trying to get him to come to Boulder. Knowles just drew more eyes to his recruitment Tuesday, revealing Colorado is now on his short list along with Illinois, Arkansas and local option TCU.

Colorado also hosted three-star from Valdosta, Georgia Marquis Fennell during the weekend of May 16. Fennell even told Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI that the Buffaloes have a position tailored made for him called the "Zebra," which allows him to play running back and wideout.

Three-star wideout from New Jersey Isaiah Alvarez is one more known Colorado target. Even four-star quarterback Andre Adams has tried to recruit him to Boulder.

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