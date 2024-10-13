Colorado's Omarion Miller leaves in wheelchair after leg injury vs. KSU
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller suffered a significant injury during a 51-yard reception against Kansas State with 13:46 left in the fourth quarter. Miller, a standout for the Buffaloes this season, was visibly in considerable pain after the play and needed assistance to make it to the sideline. His injury was serious enough that he did not return to the game, and postgame reports showed him near the tunnel in a wheelchair with his left leg wrapped.
Miller’s injury added to a growing list of concerns for the Buffaloes, who were already dealing with the absences of two key players, Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. Both Hunter and Horn were ruled out for the second half, further weakening Colorado’s offensive capabilities. Travis Hunter, a two-way player and one of the Buffaloes’ top talents, has already faced injuries this season, and his absence, along with that of Horn, left Colorado with fewer options in the passing game.
The loss of Omarion Miller is especially tough for the Buffaloes, as he had emerged as a bright spot in the offense in recent games, providing key receptions and explosive plays. His 145 receiving yards against Kansas State showcased his ability to make big plays, but unfortunately, it also ended with a potentially serious injury.
Colorado now faces questions about its depth at wide receiver moving forward as the team deals with the growing list of injuries. As the Buffaloes continue through the season, they will be looking for other players to step up in Miller’s absence, as well as hoping for a swift recovery for their star receivers.