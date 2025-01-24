What Titans head coach Brian Callahan said after meeting with Shedeur Sanders
Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan had the opportunity to meet Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the campus of the University of North Texas during East-West Shrine Bowl practices. The brief encounter turned into a conversation, and Callahan came away impressed with Sanders' maturity, composure, and character. Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has garnered significant attention as a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said, reflecting on his first impression of Sanders. "He's mature, he has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him." Callahan also noted Sanders' ability to handle the spotlight, which stems from his upbringing and experience as a high-profile college quarterback. Sanders' professionalism and understanding of financial responsibility were additional traits that stood out.
The Titans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, are in the market for a franchise quarterback. Their interest in prospects like Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe reflects their commitment to thoroughly evaluating all potential options. Callahan, along with general manager Mike Borgonzi, president of football operations Chad Brinker, and other team personnel, is actively engaged in the scouting process, which includes events like the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, Pro Days, and private workouts.
Shedeur Sanders no longer top QB in Mel Kiper's latest NFL Mock Draft
Although Sanders did not participate in the throwing session during the Shrine Bowl practices, his presence still provided an opportunity for Callahan to begin building a rapport. Callahan emphasized the importance of such interactions in the pre-draft process. "Even though Shedeur didn't throw today, I got a chance to talk to him for 15 minutes, and that's one touchpoint to probably what's going to be multiple," he explained. These interactions help teams build a complete picture of a player's personality, work ethic, and character, beyond what can be seen on film.
Top three in NFL draft sending coaches to Shrine Bowl with eyes on Shedeur Sanders
Callahan praised Sanders' toughness, noting his ability to absorb hits and maintain his composure in games. "The thing that stands out the most is his toughness," Callahan said. "He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own." Callahan added that while Sanders may not be an elite scrambler, he is effective when he needs to make plays outside the pocket. Moreover, Sanders' anticipation, timing, and understanding of the game reflect strong coaching and preparation.
Travis Hunter to Titans? New GM says team won't pass on 'Generational' talent
For the Titans, every interaction during the pre-draft process carries weight, especially when evaluating quarterbacks. Callahan underscored the value of these moments in forming a complete evaluation. "The film is the film, but the rest of it is important – who they are, how they function, what their personality is," he said. Meeting Sanders provided Callahan and the Titans with a valuable first impression, laying the foundation for further evaluations as the draft approaches.