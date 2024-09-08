Colorado safety Shilo Sanders exits with injury vs. Nebraska
Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders was taken out of the game vs. Nebraska on Saturday night. He's probable to return, according to CU's training staff who relayed the update to the NBC broadcast team.
Sanders played the Buffaloes' first two defensive series before having his helmet taken away. This comes after Coach Prime's son spent a majority of his offseason in a yellow no-contact jersey. He had a career year in Boulder with 54 tackles, a forced fumble, three PDUs, and a pick-six in the Rocky Mountain Showdown vs. Colorado State last year. He brings much-needed experience to CU's secondary as a sixth-year senior.
Another setback for Sanders who had surgery on his left shoulder in May. He also suffered a lacerated kidney last year against Oregon. He tied for the team lead in solo tackles (six) during Colorado's season-opening win over North Dakota State.
Colorado was down 14-0 when Sanders exited the game in the first quarter. Shedeur Sanders aired out a pick-six to Nebraska's Tommi Hill at the goal line to put the Huskers up by two scores.