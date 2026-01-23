Colorado’s Season May Hinge on Two Home Games Few Are Talking About

Looking ahead to the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 schedule, two games stand out as early tone-setters: home matchups against the Utah Utes and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Both represent significant measuring sticks for Deion Sanders’ program as it continues reshaping its roster and identity in the Big 12.

Colorado vs. Utah: Oct. 17 at Folsom Field

Colorado’s most recent meeting with Utah was a humbling one. The Buffaloes suffered a 53-7 road loss during the 2025 season, a game defined by total domination at the line of scrimmage. Utah rushed for 422 yards and four touchdowns, while Colorado managed just 38 rushing yards on 38 attempts and allowed seven sacks.

Despite the lopsided score, the rematch in Boulder offers reasons for optimism. Colorado did not play Julian Lewis at quarterback in that loss, and his late-season experience, paired with a new offensive system under coordinator Brennan Marion, changes the outlook. Marion’s scheme is expected to emphasize tempo, space, and improved balance ... areas where Colorado struggled most against Utah.

The foundation of any turnaround, however, starts in the trenches. Against physical opponents like Utah, Colorado must be able to establish a functional run game to set up play-action and avoid long-yardage situations. Through the transfer portal, Sanders prioritized rebuilding the offensive line, aiming for a unit capable of sustaining drives rather than simply surviving elite defensive fronts.

Defensively, improvement against the run is non-negotiable. Utah’s dominance up front exposed issues across Colorado’s front seven, particularly on the edges. Portal additions were made with that exact problem in mind, bringing in defenders who can set the edge, disrupt rushing lanes, and force offenses into predictable passing situations — a necessity in a conference loaded with run-first attacks.

The Utah rematch will also come against a different coaching backdrop. Kyle Whittingham stepped away after the 2025 season to accept the head coaching position at Michigan, with longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley taking over in Salt Lake City. Scalley’s promotion should preserve schematic continuity, particularly on defense, meaning Colorado should expect a familiar level of physicality despite the coaching change.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech: Oct. 3 at Folsom Field

Texas Tech presents a different, but equally difficult, challenge. The Red Raiders did not face Colorado in 2025, but their season ended in the College Football Playoff, driven largely by a defense that excelled at pressuring quarterbacks, stopping the run, and getting off the field on third down. That profile makes them a dangerous matchup for any team still developing consistency up front.

Colorado has not played Texas Tech since 2024, and roster turnover on both sides adds another layer of unpredictability. Still, the Buffaloes’ revamped defensive front could make life more difficult for a Red Raiders offense that struggled to find rhythm in its postseason loss.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado’s offense may benefit from limited film on Marion’s new system. His emphasis on getting playmakers the ball in space and creating mismatches through tempo could stress defenses early in the season, particularly in a hostile road environment like Folsom Field.

Why This Is a Schedule Advantage for the Buffaloes

Having two of the Big 12’s most formidable opponents arrive in Boulder during the first half of the season is a challenge, but it also presents opportunity. A strong home crowd can create communication issues, force false starts, and put visiting offenses behind the chains ... a difficult scenario to overcome on the road.

If Colorado can win one of these two games, it would represent a significant step forward and provide a valuable tiebreaker within the conference. Winning both would immediately reshape the Big 12 race and elevate the Buffaloes’ postseason outlook.