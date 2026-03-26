Colorado's Position Of Strength Is A Bit Ironic For Deion Sanders

Throughout the offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have made significant changes in the secondary, bringing in several young players and transfers. The cornerback room specifically looks like it could be much better in 2026.

Corners coach Aaron Fletcher spoke on the new additions, and specifically one transfer that could bring great experience to the room.

It's a big ironic that Colorado's position of strength would be cornerback, considering coach Deion Sanders was a premiere cornerback in the NFL, earning First-team All-Pro nine times and was inducted into Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2011.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Aaron Fletcher’s Thoughts on Experience in The Secondary

“It is a really new room that we have here. Overall, the experience is coming from Justin Eaglin. A lot of youth, but a lot of athleticism and potential,” said Fletcher in his press conference on Wednesday morning.

Coach Fletcher does have a younger room with several inexperienced players, but cornerback Justin Eaglin has a tremendous opportunity to emerge as a leader for this group. Eaglin spent the 2025 season at James Madison, where he was a major part of a College Football Playoff appearance for the Dukes.

During his 2025 campaign, Eaglin totaled 35 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and five interceptions in addition to blocking a kick. His frame at 6-1 and 175 pounds gives the Buffaloes a corner who can be physical but also has the ability to play the ball and make plays on the ball.

Eaglin’s experience at the highest level of football brings something that Colorado does not currently have. Most other corners in this room are very young or have limited game experience.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) tries to pump up the crowd during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rest of The Cornerback Room

In addition to Eaglin, the Buffaloes have also added corners Paul Omodia, Emory Floyd, Boo Carter, Preston Ashley, Cree Thomas, and Jason Stokes Jr. Colorado also welcomes back RJ Johnson as one of the few returners from the 2025 squad.

Carter and Omodia are some other corners who provide some level of experience at the cornerback position.

Carter previously played at Tennessee, where he recorded 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, and one interception in 2024. During 2025, Carter struggled to stay on the field due to injury and other issues, which led to a change of scenery heading into 2026.

Carter should be able to help Colorado either at safety or as a nickel corner with his speed and ability to match shifty receivers in coverage.

Omodia transfers over from Lamar, where he was a constant problem for opposing offenses. In his 2025 campaign, Omodia had 31 tackles and forced 14 incompletions for the Cardinals. Standing at 6-2, Omodia provides great length to force several tight throws and tough catches for receivers on opposing teams.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas transferred from Notre Dame, where he had limited playing time however, during spring practice, he had made quite the impact. Thomas could arguably be one of the better corners for the Buffaloes, as he has consistently racked up interceptions and is always around the ball.

Floyd also came over to Colorado after playing at Appalachian State in 2025. Last season, Floyd totaled 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, and one interception. Floyd gives the Buffaloes another corner who can be slid in coverage, but potentially a serviceable run defender as well.

As a freshman, Ashley committed to Colorado and throughout the spring has been one of the more vocal players, showing his desire to help the Buffaloes develop as a team. In his high school career, Ashley was consistent in all aspects of the game, which should help Colorado continue to improve their defense.

Stokes is also looking to become a key part of the Buffaloes’ defense after he transferred over from Utah. Stokes was primarily a special teams player for the Utes, but he does have solid length at 6-2, which adds to what Colorado already has in the room at corner.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As one of the few returners in the cornerback room, Johnson has a familiarity with Colorado's coach Deion Sanders, but does still need to improve if he wants to secure a spot for 2026 high in the depth chart.

Last season, Johnson started the first three games before missing the rest due to injury, but was able to record eight tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception. Johnson has shown some flashes during the spring, but the cornerback is very competitive, so he must show the coaches why he is worthy of being a starter for the rest of spring ball.

As Fletcher said, the cornerback room is very young but does have some experience in Eaglin, as well as a ton of length, speed, and athleticism across the board. If this room can continue to develop, this could become one of the more solid cornerback units in the Big 12.