Colorado Receivers Coach Doesn't Hold Back About His Position Group

During spring practice, the Colorado Buffaloes have been able to see plenty of high-level plays from their receivers. Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips sees a great opportunity for this group to be very successful heading into 2026.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jason Phillips Talks About The Skillset of The Wide Receiver Room

“The first thing that’s glaring is a lot of speed. That’s the one thing we’ve definitely done a good job of in the recruiting department. Coach Prime with his hand in the decision-making with this class is improve the speed in the room. We’re excited about that, and then also a different type of player, some guys that have done some things, accomplished some things at other places, and come in with some production. We’re starting to see that now, so once we get some guys off crutches, we should have a solid group,” said Phillips at Tuesday morning's Spring presser.

Coach Phillips gets the opportunity to work with a receiver room that has a chance to accomplish some great things during the 2026 season. As he alluded to in his press conference, it is very clear that Colorado attacked the offseason with the approach of adding a lot of speed to this room.

This is clear with the additions of Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore, Jr., Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell. Colorado also brings back Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams to the receiver room, as the main returners from the 2025 season.

Phillips also talked about the fact that Colorado wanted to find players who have produced, which is definitely the case when you take a look at the receiver room.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for a first down and then run in for a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

As far as production, Scudero led the nation in receiving in 2025 at San Jose State with 1,297 yards in addition to 10 touchdowns, and Moore totaled 988 yards with 11 touchdowns in his time at Texas. Perry also added 976 yards and six touchdowns with Miami-Ohio, and Campbell recorded 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns at Sacramento State.

The returners also showed the ability to produce. Joseph Williams totaled 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns last season. Hykeem Williams was also able to contribute nine receptions for 81 yards during the five games he played.

As showcased by their production, each of the returning and transfer receivers has an opportunity to be a big part of any offense. This offense, with first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, has an opportunity to truly maximize their speed and create explosive plays.

Colorado is currently without Moore, Joseph Williams, Hykeem Williams, and a few other receivers during spring ball. Once everyone returns the entire offense should be able to get in full swing with a the complete compliment of weapons available to their quarterbacks.

Each of these players has a different experience, and because of that, they can mentor and push each other as they compete for reps at receiver, leading up to fall camp. This is no doubt a position group to watch for Colorado throughout the season.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Colorado’s New Offense

Being able to find players who can create this big place was crucial for Colorado, especially with the implementation of a new offense with Marion.

Marion has become known for his ability to create innovative offenses that prioritize getting the best players the ball as well as getting the ball in space to make defenders tackle in space.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his past stops, Marion has helped maximize players like current Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison, who ended up winning the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the most outstanding receiver in college football during that season. Marion also helped to mentor current Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, who is now having a successful career in the NFL.

It is quite clear that Marion knows how to coach receivers, and especially can help elevate receivers to become premier NFL players. Talent at Colorado is no different. It has plenty of opportunities to do similar things to Addison and Worthy.

As it gets closer to the 2026 season commencing, do not be surprised if the receiver room becomes one of Colorado's strengths and leads them to one of the more successful seasons in recent years under Coach Deion Sanders.