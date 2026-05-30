The Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look linebacker room is chock-full of experienced talent. One such player is former Bowling Green Falcon Gideon ESPN Lamrpon.

The transfer will have a large adjustment to make as he shifts from the MAC to the Big 12, but large adjustments are nothing new to him. Under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Chris Marve, Lampron can not only make a successful leap to the Power Four but also become an NFL Draft prospect.

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Gideon ESPN Lampron’s proven ability to adjust to higher levels of play

Lampron began his college career underrated and has remained that way since. He was listed as a zero-star recruit by all major recruiting sites, despite recording over 120 tackles three times, hauling in three interceptions and tallying 18 sacks in his high school career. He was even productive on offense, rushing for 3,118 yards and 40 touchdowns as a running back.

He got no attention from FBS programs and reported just two Division I offers on X. One of which was from the Dayton Flyers, to whom he announced his commitment on X on Feb. 2, 2022.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lampron shone at Dayton in 2023 and 2024, recording a combined 161 tackles and 7.5 sacks in those two campaigns. That production led him to transfer to Bowling Green during the offseason. Despite questions being raised about his ability to adjust to the FBS level, he did so with no issues. He immediately became a starter on the Falcons defense and was a star on their defense.

Now, Lampron is set to make another major adjustment as he moves to the Big 12. If he’s able to find that same success, it will do wonders for his NFL Draft stock.

How Chris Marve can develop Gideon ESPN Lampron into an NFL prospect

Lampron’s chances of making a successful adjustment and seeing leaps in his development are already boosted by the man he’ll be learning from. Marve was named Colorado’s defensive coordinator after Robert Livingston announced he’d be leaving for the Denver Broncos staff.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Since taking over as defensive coordinator, Marve has received high praise from his fellow coaches and Colorado’s players alike.

In coach Deion Sanders’s statement after naming Marve to the position, he named his character and knowledge of the game as some of his top qualifications.

"Chris Marve was hired with the knowledge that he could one day advance, considering his history and experience, if the opportunity was presented," Sander said. "He's a teacher, a motivator and a man of great character.

Marve’s history as a linebacker at Vanderbilt is proof of his excellent knowledge of the position. He was a three-time second-team All-SEC linebacker and a freshman All-American. He was a mike linebacker, as is Lampron.

He can develop Lampron the same way he progressed at Vanderbilt and turn him into an NFL talent by season’s end.

What gives Gideon ESPN Lampron NFL Draft potential

Bowling Green Falcons cornerback JoJo Johnson (10) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though Lampron isn’t the size of a typical inside linebacker in the NFL, he certainly plays like one. In his lone season at Bowling Green, Lampron recorded 119 tackles, 65 of which were unassisted, a pass breakup, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Lampron possesses incredible speed and reads offenses like a defensive quarterback. He is able to quickly diagnose offensive schemes and fly to the football subsequently.

Lampron may need to perform better than most linebackers to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, but he certainly has the potential to do so. If he can emerge as one of the better linebackers in the Big 12, there’s no question he’ll get an opportunity at the next level.

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