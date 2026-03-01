Deion Sanders Reveals Why Chris Marve Is Right Choice To Lead Colorado’s Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes offseason is in full swing, and spring camp is just around the corner for the program. Still, that doesn’t make the adversity that coach Deion Sanders has faced this offseason any easier.

Earlier this week, Sanders learned that defensive coordinator Robert Livingston was leaving for the Denver Broncos to become their defensive pass-game coordinator, reuniting with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The timing wasn’t ideal, but Sanders moved quickly, promoting recently hired linebackers coach Chris Marve. While the move may not be flashy, being able to fill the role so quickly is a positive sign.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex.

It also shows Sanders’ commitment to keeping the defense stable despite unexpected changes.

"Chris Marve was hired with the knowledge that he could one day advance considering his history and experience if the opportunity was presented," Sanders said in a statement. "He's a teacher, a motivator and a man of great character.

The promotion reflects Sanders’ confidence in Marve’s ability to lead and maintain continuity on the defensive side.

“I'm excited to get on the field Monday with these two extraordinary coordinators that will uplift our program on and off the field,” Sanders continued. “God is incredible."

Now Marve faces the challenge of stepping into big shoes.

His familiarity with the team and proven leadership give Colorado a chance to keep the defense on track. Sanders’ ability to adapt quickly could be the difference as the program looks to rebound and build momentum this spring.

What Lies Ahead for Chris Marve in His First Season?

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020.

Marve is set to face plenty of adversity in his first season with the Buffaloes, with the staff almost entirely new. Losing Warren Sapp, Domata Peko, and Robert Livingston this offseason is a tough pill for any coach to swallow.

On top of that, Marve will have to revamp the defense while working with multiple new faces. The program lost nearly every unit to the transfer portal, leaving a brand-new secondary in place for the season.

Despite the challenges, Marve is embracing the opportunity to take the reins and make an immediate impact.

"I'm beyond honored for the opportunity to lead the Buffaloes defense," Marve said in a statement. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity and for Coach Prime to entrust me with this phenomenal role. Sko Buffs!"

The road ahead won’t be easy, but Marve’s leadership and experience give Colorado a real chance to stabilize a defense in transition. How quickly he gets the unit clicking could shape the trajectory of the Buffaloes’ entire season.

Colorado Faces Setback as Robert Livingston Leaves for NFL

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field.

Not only does Livingston’s departure come at a tough time for the Buffaloes, but it also leaves little room for a proper search for a new defensive coordinator. Marve will step in this season, but the timing couldn’t be more challenging for Sanders.

The Buffaloes defense is already in the midst of a complete roster overhaul, having lost several key players to the transfer portal. Adding a new coordinator right before spring camp only adds to Sanders’ workload as he tries to navigate a high-pressure season.

Coming off a three-win season, Sanders enters his fourth year in Boulder with high expectations.

With a roster in flux, he now has to get Marve up to speed quickly with spring camp starting soon. How fast the defense comes together will play a major role in whether Sanders can turn things around in year four.