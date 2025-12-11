Colorado Player Endorses Transfer Portal Target For Deion Sanders

With some help from safety Tawfiq Byard, another potential transfer portal target has emerged for the rebuilding Colorado Buffaloes.

ESPN's Max Olson reported Wednesday that Kent State cornerback Jaire Robinson plans on entering the transfer portal when it opens next month. The report caught the attention of Byard, who quote-tweeted the post with "Dawg!!"

In his second season at Kent State this fall, Robinson started in all 12 games and recorded 54 total tackles, including two for a loss, and had six pass breakups. Last year, he totaled 21 tackles and a pass breakup in six games.

Kent State defensive back Jaire Rawlison (22) interferes on a pass intended for Akron Zips wide receiver Israel Polk (5) during the second half of the Wagon Wheel Rivalry football game at InfoCision Stadium, Nov. 11, 2025, in Akron, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rawlison is a former two-star prospect (per 247Sports) from York, Pennsylvania, who was also recruited by Central Michigan, Boston College, Akron, Charlotte and others out of Bishop McDevitt High School. After a pair of productive seasons at Kent State, the redshirt freshman is now likely looking to capitalize on his increased stock.

Colorado's Major Transfer Portal Need

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

While Colorado coach Deion Sanders landed three — Maurice Williams, Preston Ashley and Braylon Edwards — during last week's Early Signing Period, the Buffs remain in need of help at cornerback.

Noah King and Teon Parks are set to transfer, Ivan Yates and Preston Hodge are graduating, and DJ McKinney will likely declare for the NFL Draft. Those returning include RJ Johnson, Makari Vickers and two-way player Isaiah Hardge.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Outside of Byard, Colorado's secondary didn't meet expectations this past season. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit allowed an average of 7.5 yards per completion and totaled only six interceptions.

"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."

Tawfiq Byard Maintaining Leadership Role

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in an interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After stepping up as Colorado's best defender this past season, Byard's words carry a little extra weight. The former South Florida transfer led the Buffs in total tackles (79), including 7.5 for a loss, and figures to be a piece "Coach Prime" will build around moving forward.

"I'm just out there playing with more confidence this season," Byard said. "The defense goes as I go — I like to say it, it's something coaches like to say. If I'm out there making plays, I'm out there being communicative, and I'm talking.

"Going back to the offense, the other guys on the team are lifted up, and they want to fight now, because they see there's a guy out there fighting. It's my job to come in and make plays and give this defense, this team, something to fight for."

It's now encouraging to see Byard uplifting transfer portal players, which should bring some attention to Colorado. Rawlison has yet to announce an offer from the Buffs, but he may receive one soon after earning Byard's approval.