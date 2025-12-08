Why Deion Sanders Should Consider Bringing Back Former Colorado Corner Jason Oliver
A potential reunion between cornerback Jason Oliver and the Colorado Buffaloes could end up making sense for both sides this offseason.
One of the many former Buffs who transferred out in April of 2023, Oliver developed into an All-Big Sky cornerback at Sacramento State this past season and is now back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. Oliver's stock is higher than ever after a productive junior season, and coach Deion Sanders would benefit from adding an experienced cornerback to his roster.
Most notably, Colorado has lost Teon Parks and Noah King to the transfer portal and Ivan Yates and Preston Hodge to graduation this offseason. DJ McKinney was also honored on senior day, signaling his desire to enter the NFL Draft.
Colorado's 2026 high school signing class is cornerback-heavy, however. True cornerbacks Preston Ashley, Braylon Edwards and Maurice "Mojo" Williams all made things official last week and could see early playing time. Plus, athlete Alex Ward holds two-way potential as a wide receiver/cornerback.
Jason Oliver's Impressive 2025 Season at Sacramento State
While playing for new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Oliver totaled 36 tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups and a forced fumble en route to earning an All-Big Sky honorable mention nod. He also recorded an 81.4 grade from Pro Football Focus and held wide receivers to a 41.9 percent catch rate.
247Sports ranks Oliver as the No. 25 available cornerback in the transfer portal.
The 6-foot, 175-pound California native spent his first college season at Colorado playing for coach Karl Dorrell, who was fired midway through the year. In that 2022 campaign, Oliver appeared in all 12 games and had 11 tackles as a true freshman.
Oliver then redshirted at Sac State in 2023 before totaling eight tackles and three pass breakups in 2024.
Deion Sanders' Offseason Recruiting Focus
Similar to his first couple of years in Boulder, "Coach Prime" is expected to heavily target the transfer players this offseason in hopes of rebuilding his roster. The transfer portal will officially open for undergraduate players next month.
"The strategy a year ago was the same strategy it was last year, and you hit on your portal guys," Sanders said. "You hit on your freshman guys. This year, you hit on your freshmen, to me, some of them. And you missed on your portal, so that’s why we’re sitting where we’re sitting. It’s not like you didn’t have a strategic plan. No, you had a strategic plan, you missed. Sometimes it happens, and I’m going to take responsibility. I’m not going to say, ‘We missed.’ I missed."
Twelve class of 2026 prospects signed with the Buffs during last week's early signing period, including the cornerback trio of Williams, Ashley and Edwards.
