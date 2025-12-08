Why Deion Sanders Should Consider Bringing Back Former Colorado Corner Jason Oliver

A potential reunion between cornerback Jason Oliver and the Colorado Buffaloes could end up making sense for both sides this offseason.

One of the many former Buffs who transferred out in April of 2023, Oliver developed into an All-Big Sky cornerback at Sacramento State this past season and is now back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. Oliver's stock is higher than ever after a productive junior season, and coach Deion Sanders would benefit from adding an experienced cornerback to his roster.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Most notably, Colorado has lost Teon Parks and Noah King to the transfer portal and Ivan Yates and Preston Hodge to graduation this offseason. DJ McKinney was also honored on senior day, signaling his desire to enter the NFL Draft.

Colorado's 2026 high school signing class is cornerback-heavy, however. True cornerbacks Preston Ashley, Braylon Edwards and Maurice "Mojo" Williams all made things official last week and could see early playing time. Plus, athlete Alex Ward holds two-way potential as a wide receiver/cornerback.

Jason Oliver's Impressive 2025 Season at Sacramento State

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General wide view ofthe second half between the Iowa State Cyclones against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While playing for new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Oliver totaled 36 tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups and a forced fumble en route to earning an All-Big Sky honorable mention nod. He also recorded an 81.4 grade from Pro Football Focus and held wide receivers to a 41.9 percent catch rate.

247Sports ranks Oliver as the No. 25 available cornerback in the transfer portal.

Sacramento State CB Jason Oliver (@JDoliver23) plans to enter the portal, per his rep @MIKE_JORDAN41.



The 6-foot, 175-pound Oliver posted 36 tackles & 2 INTs this year as an all-Big Sky CB. Recorded an 81.4 PFF grade & held WRs to a 41.9% catch rate. https://t.co/n2gHGG4nVY pic.twitter.com/Lue2oFSGoE — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 8, 2025

The 6-foot, 175-pound California native spent his first college season at Colorado playing for coach Karl Dorrell, who was fired midway through the year. In that 2022 campaign, Oliver appeared in all 12 games and had 11 tackles as a true freshman.

Oliver then redshirted at Sac State in 2023 before totaling eight tackles and three pass breakups in 2024.

Deion Sanders' Offseason Recruiting Focus

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to his first couple of years in Boulder, "Coach Prime" is expected to heavily target the transfer players this offseason in hopes of rebuilding his roster. The transfer portal will officially open for undergraduate players next month.

"The strategy a year ago was the same strategy it was last year, and you hit on your portal guys," Sanders said. "You hit on your freshman guys. This year, you hit on your freshmen, to me, some of them. And you missed on your portal, so that’s why we’re sitting where we’re sitting. It’s not like you didn’t have a strategic plan. No, you had a strategic plan, you missed. Sometimes it happens, and I’m going to take responsibility. I’m not going to say, ‘We missed.’ I missed."

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Twelve class of 2026 prospects signed with the Buffs during last week's early signing period, including the cornerback trio of Williams, Ashley and Edwards.