Colorado Buffaloes Season Awards Reveal Surprising MVP For Deion Sanders' Team

Welcome to the 2025 Colorado Buffaloes award show.

It wasn't an Oscar-worthy performance, but coach Deion Sanders still found his fair share of stars. A season shrouded with darkness had flickers of light, even after a 3-9 record that included just one Big 12 victory.

Hopes remain high that Colorado can compete in its ever-volatile conference. "Coach Prime" brought in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to inject excitement, and hopefully more points, into a bloated offense.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Once Sanders trims the fat in January's transfer portal window, the Buffaloes have the muscle to compete. Many who stood above the rest have years left ahead of them.

So, who were the horror show-stoppers?

Offensive Player Of The Year: Omarion Miller, Wide Receiver

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Honorable Mentions: Jordan Seaton, Zarian McGill

After two years of waiting for potential to become production, Colorado got everything it could have asked of Miller in 2025. His 808 yards and eight touchdowns both placed fifth in the conference, earning him an All-Big 12 Second Team selection.

Miller thrived amid the Buffs' offensive chaos, which included four quarterbacks, two play-callers and a litany of inconsistent pass-catchers. His sure hands produced five games with five or more catches, six performances of 80-plus yards and an average of 18 yards per catch.

He's on an elevator to the NFL but may return for a full season with quarterback Julian Lewis under center. Miller time should continue next season, placing a trustworthy playmaker in the X spot for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders successor.

Defensive Player Of The Year: Tawfiq Byard, Safety

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Honorable Mentions: Jeremiah Brown, Preston Hodge

What Colorado's defense would have looked like without Byard is a thought worthy of a Stephen King novel. His presence was ever-present on the field and direly needed off of it, as his toughness and leadership kept a struggling Buffs secondary from full-on collapse.

An All-Big 12 honorable mention, Byard led Colorado with 79 total tackles (58 solo). He battled a broken hand throughout the season's later phase but persevered to log at least one contribution to all 12 games.

Byard's relentless style and elite instincts made him a nightmare for opposing attacks despite the remainder of his defense's struggles. With proper portal acquisitions, the USF Bulls transfer could prosper further as a junior.

Freshman Of The Year: London Merritt, Defensive End

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie XII runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Honorable Mentions: Julian Lewis, Yahya Attia

It was a close call, but Merritt got the edge over Lewis due to playing the entire season. He waxed opposing linemen in short order after committing to the Buffaloes just over one year ago.

His numbers don't pop at just 23 total tackles and one sack, but the former Ohio State Buckeyes pledge's promise is undeniable. He should be a staple of Colorado's front moving forward, not shuffled around in some torturous shell game by defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

With increased play time, Merritt's merit in black and gold will only skyrocket.

MVP: Jordan Seaton, Offensive Tackle

It is not often an offensive lineman earns MVP for a team, however Seaton was far and above the most consistent player on the Buffaloes in 2025. Seaton is an elite talent who allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hurries over 328 pass protection snaps.

After missing the final three games of the season with an unspecified foot injury, it is possible that he could enter the transfer portal in his likely final season before the NFL. However, if Sanders is able to keep Seaton on the roster for 2026, it would be a huge boost.

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) pass protects on Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Hunter Clegg (90) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Honorable Mentions: Omarion Miller, Tawfiq Byard

"The Franchise" dominated a vastly improved offensive line in Boulder last season and is well on his way to a first-round NFL draft choice in 2027. But first, Seaton will finish his time with the Buffs.

Giving up just two sacks this past season, Seaton graded as one of the nation's premier pass protectors. The latter half of his season wasn't great, marred by injury and subpar performances in blowouts, but his full body of work thinly beats Miller and Byard's.

Set to see another new swathe of teammates next season, Seaton's ability as a mainstay should make him Lewis's best friend during his redshirt freshman development. His five-star skill out of IMG Academy was no joke, and next season should be his last in Colorado before shifting to Sundays.