Colorado Receiver Kam Perry Could Become Next NFL Riser

One of the key receivers the Colorado Buffaloes added in the rebuild of their wide receiver room during the 2026 offseason was former Miami University star Kam Perry.

The transfer made a major impression during spring football, and it appears the Buffaloes may have struck gold. But he possesses less-than-ideal size for the NFL, and has spent his career flying below the radar in the MAC. As a result, he has a very specific path to follow if he wants to hear his name called in the 2027 NFL Draft. Here’s a look at that path, and how Perry can turn himself into an NFL prospect at Colorado.

Kam Perry’s high-level speed and hands

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Derrick Canteen (10) defends as Miami Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) catches a pass in the first quarter of the College Football game at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Perry lacks in size, he makes up for in speed and a terrific catch radius that stems from his consistent hands and ability to adjust in the air. Perry made his money as a slot receiver for the Miami Redhawks, displaying high-level agility in and out of his breaks and burning cornerbacks on run after the catch.

But Perry made the most headlines for some of the spectacular catches he compiled in his time with the Redhawks. He rarely drops passes, and even on tough, contested catches, he frequently finds success. This is due to his innate ability to control his body in the air, maneuvering around the outstretched arms of defenders to high point even the most poorly thrown balls.

It allows him to find success in the deep passing game despite his frame. One such instance came in the 2025 MAC Championship, when he recorded a catch-of-the-year candidate against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Kam Perry hello!



We got a good one going for the MAC Championship between Miami Ohio and Western Michigan!#MACtion #WMUpic.twitter.com/NbLhLc6LnU — CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@CFB_SatSlate) December 6, 2025

Perry needs to display his ability to win with these skills to convince NFL teams that he can become a pro-level receiver off their backs.

Kam Perry’s glove-like fit in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player type that Perry falls under makes him the perfect fit for Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense. The scheme thrives when its receivers can play both the slot and outside receiver effectively. Its up-tempo pace is supported by hitting quick completions on underneath routes to pull cornerbacks into press-man coverage, before taking the top off the defense with a deep completion.

Perry’s ability to burn cornerbacks on short routes before shifting outside and finding continued success makes Marion’s system perfect for him. It will allow him to shine as a featured component, giving NFL scouts plenty of film to see his skill on display.

How Kam Perry can prove his skills translate from level to level

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

If Perry can find success in Marion’s offense, it will prove something crucial to NFL scouts. The difference in the level of competition in the MAC versus the Big 12 is substantial, and not easy for players to adjust to. It takes a special level of talent to make the shift successfully, especially in one year.

If Perry displays the same type of production he saw at Miami with the Buffaloes in 2026, he will display to NFL teams that he is capable of adjusting to elevated levels of play quickly. The confidence that would be generated in NFL front offices would likely be what it would take for them to pull the trigger on Perry with a pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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