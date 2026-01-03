Why Miami (OH) Transfer Kam Perry Could Revolutionize Colorado's Offense

Freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis could be getting an elite transfer portal wide receiver to help fuel his Colorado Buffaloes offense.

On Saturday, former Miami of Ohio RedHawks standout Kam Perry posted a picture of Travis Hunter's Biletnikoff Award inside Colorado's Legacy Hall, confirming he's in Boulder on a transfer portal visit. Perry totaled 976 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past season and would instantly boost the Buffs' new-look offense.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Derrick Canteen (10) defends as Miami Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) catches a pass in the first quarter of the College Football game at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perry is a smaller wide receiver at 5-foot-9 and 168 pounds, but torched teams this past season with his elusiveness and ability to make difficult catches. From watching his film, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion could be getting a mix of current Buffs wide receiver Quentin Gibson and former Colorado standout Jimmy Horn Jr.

Pairing Perry with Gibson or possibly in the backfield could add a new dimension to Marion's "Go-Go" offense. While the Buffs will certainly miss the talents of wide receiver Omarion Miller, Perry's talents could thrive under Marion and Lewis if utilized properly and creatively.

A Closer Look At Kam Perry

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Miami (OH) transfer WR Kam Perry is currently visiting Colorado 👀



He caught 43 passes for 976 yards + 6 TDs in 2025. pic.twitter.com/eUbLJEl6ev — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 3, 2026

Perry is a former three-star prospect from Marietta, Georgia, who began his college career at Indiana. He caught three passes for 22 yards in his lone season with the Hoosiers before entering the transfer portal. After committing to Miami (OH) in April 2024, Perry totaled 10 catches for 166 yards that fall.

Highlights from Perry's dominant 2025 season have been circling social media, and no play was more impressive than his one-handed catch in the RedHawks' loss to Western Michigan in the MAC Championship.

Miami (OH)’s Kam Perry just made one of the best catches of the year in the MAC Championship. Perry is a star in the making with his big play ability pic.twitter.com/qrluQtijgl — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 6, 2025

Perry has also developed a reputation for being a strong route runner. This past season, he totaled four 100-yard games, including a 108-yard performance against Rutgers, and averaged just under 23 yards per catch.

Aided by his route running, Perry hauled in passes of 62, 66, 60, 56, 50 and 55 yards in six different games this past year.

WR Kam Perry is in Boulder for a visit 👀



Elite route runner, Perry averaged 23 YPC in 2025 #SkoBuffs



pic.twitter.com/pZfQ97b5pk https://t.co/5VwO2YCGqY — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) January 3, 2026

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Including Perry, Colorado is trending well with about 15 known transfers early in the lone portal window of the offseason. Most are on the defensive side of the ball, however.

Former Appalachian State defensive lineman Dylan Manuel, who announced an offer from Colorado on Friday, also posted a picture of his weekend visit to Boulder. Manuel had three sacks, one interception and seven tackles for loss this past season.

App State DL Dylan Manuel is in Boulder.



The 6-foot-1, 300-pound DL posted 37 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 TFLs, 19 pressures and 1 INT in 2025. pic.twitter.com/OIXNwupVSw — 2025 Big XII Burner Tournament Champion (@SKOBUFFS22) January 3, 2026

"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said this past season. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."