Colorado Lands Explosive Slot Receiver In Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes made a splash in the transfer portal Saturday night by landing three-star Miami (OH) wide receiver Kam Perry. He brings speed, playmaking ability, and much-needed depth to an offense in transition.

For coach Deion Sanders and his staff, bolstering the wide receiver room was a priority after losing star Omarion Miller. Experience has been thin, and Perry helps fill that gap immediately.

He’ll be one of several receivers Colorado targets this offseason as they look to surround five-star quarterback Julian Lewis with weapons. Before Perry, the group was young and inexperienced.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

Perry spent one season with Indiana before the last two with the RedHawks, and his breakout came this past year, when he caught 43 passes for 976 yards and six touchdowns. While he primarily lines up in the slot, he’s one of the most explosive pass catchers in the portal.

With Perry on board, Colorado takes a big step toward stabilizing its receiving corps and giving Lewis more options. If he keeps building on his success, he could quickly become a key weapon in the Buffaloes’ push for a more dynamic offense next season.

Kam Perry’s Arrival Could Change the Buffaloes’ Passing Game

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Adding Perry will give Lewis and the offense a boost as the Buffaloes look to bounce back from a 3-9 season. The Big 12 is only getting tougher, and the offenses across the conference are as explosive as ever.

Despite his smaller frame, Perry plays bigger than many expect. Last season with the RedHawks, he averaged 22.7 yards per reception, ranking third in all of college football.

For Lewis to take the next step in his development, having a reliable deep threat with some shiftiness is exactly what he needs. For Lewis, having a receiver who can consistently stretch the field and make defenders miss could be the key to unlocking a more explosive passing game.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offense leans heavily on running backs, but it still needs a true vertical threat and Perry looks like he could fill that role.

If he can carry over his big-play ability to Colorado, Perry has the potential to be a game-changing weapon in the Buffaloes’ passing attack. Stretching defenses downfield, he could open up the offense and help Lewis take a major leap forward next season.

Kam Perry’s Potential Impact on Colorado’s Offense

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.

Perry projects as a slot receiver at his size, but he’s shown he can be a legitimate weapon in a pass-first offense. He consistently wins in space and can turn short catches into chunk plays, something Colorado’s offense lacked at times last season.

While Marion’s scheme is built around the run game, it still requires explosive pass catchers to keep defenses honest. The offense works best when it can stretch the field horizontally and vertically, creating room for playmakers to operate in space.

That’s where the need around quarterback Lewis becomes critical. Sanders must surround Lewis with reliable targets to accelerate his development, and Perry fits the profile of a receiver who can be trusted in key situations.

With Perry in the mix, Colorado’s passing game gains a dynamic, game-breaking option capable of changing how defenses approach the Buffaloes. If he continues to produce at a high level, he could be the spark that elevates both Lewis and the offense next season.