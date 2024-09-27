Colorado vs. UCF: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) are set to travel to Orlando, Florida, to take on the UCF Knights (3-0) for the first-ever meeting between these two Big 12 schools. This game marks a significant milestone for both programs, and it will carry a bit more personal significance for Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders, who returns to his home state of Florida. Sanders, one of the most dominant college football players during his time at Florida State, now faces a crucial challenge in maintaining Colorado’s early-season momentum.
The Buffaloes head to Florida coming off a dramatic and thrilling victory in overtime against Baylor, winning 38-31. The win was sealed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester as time expired in regulation, sending the game into overtime. In overtime, the Buffaloes were able to secure their first victory in Big 12 conference play. Similarly, UCF comes into the matchup riding high after overcoming a 21-point deficit against TCU, winning 35-34. Both teams have displayed resilience and grit, making this an exciting and unpredictable matchup.
Stopping the Run: Colorado’s Biggest Challenge
Colorado’s defense will have its hands full against a UCF offense that leads the nation in rushing, averaging an astounding 375.7 yards per game on the ground. The Buffaloes’ defense will need to be laser-focused on slowing down UCF’s star running back, RJ Harvey. Harvey, who rushed for 180 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns against TCU, has been a dominant force this season. With 448 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to his name, Harvey is averaging a staggering 7.9 yards per carry, making him one of the top running backs in the country.
Stopping Harvey will be crucial if Colorado hopes to pull off an upset. To do so, Colorado’s defense will need to stack the box and bring extra defenders down to the line of scrimmage. Safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig could play a pivotal role by acting as an extra linebacker, helping to contain Harvey and limit his explosive runs. Linebackers Trevor Woods and LaVonta Bentley will also be key, likely racking up double-digit tackles as they plug the A and B gaps to prevent UCF’s rushing attack from gaining momentum.
But Harvey is not the only threat Colorado must contend with. UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson, a transfer from Arkansas, is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. While Jefferson is effective as a passer, it’s his running ability that presents the biggest challenge for the Buffaloes. Jefferson has the potential to break off big gains on the ground if Colorado's defense fails to keep him contained inside the pocket. Colorado will need to stay disciplined and prevent Jefferson from making plays with his legs.
Head coach Gus Malzahn, who coached Cam Newton during Auburn’s 2010 national championship run, knows how to utilize a dual-threat quarterback to devastating effect. Colorado’s defense will need to disrupt UCF’s game plan by dominating the line of scrimmage. Defensive linemen Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes must control the middle of the line, freeing up Woods and Bentley to stop Harvey and Jefferson. Forcing UCF to become one-dimensional by taking away the run would allow Colorado’s secondary—one of the team’s strengths—to come up with key interceptions and limit the Knights’ passing game, which is averaging just 195 yards per game.
Remaining Balanced on Offense: A Must for Colorado
In their win against Baylor, Colorado displayed their most balanced offensive performance of the season, with 42 rushing attempts and 41 passing attempts. This balance will be critical against UCF, as the Knights will likely key in on stopping Colorado’s passing attack led by Sanders. Establishing a solid ground game will be essential to keeping UCF’s defense honest and opening up big-play opportunities for Sanders down the field.
One player to watch on Colorado’s offense is wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who will be playing in front of a home-state crowd. Horn, a transfer from South Florida, grew up in Sanford, Florida, just 30 minutes from UCF. Expect Sanders to target Horn early and often, as the dynamic wideout will be looking to make an impact in his return home.
However, for Sanders to find success through the air, Colorado’s offensive line must do a better job of protecting their star quarterback. Sanders was sacked eight times against Baylor and six times in their loss to Nebraska. Pat Shurmur, Colorado’s offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt must devise a game plan that gives Sanders more time to operate in the pocket. This could involve keeping a running back or tight end in pass protection to help neutralize UCF’s pass rush. Fortunately for Colorado, UCF has struggled to generate pressure this season, recording just one sack through their first three games.
Running backs Micah Welch and Isaiah Augustave will carry the load on the ground for Colorado. Though UCF’s defense ranks sixth
in the nation in rushing yards allowed (just 64 yards per game), Colorado must remain committed to the run to avoid becoming predictable. A successful ground game will not only keep UCF’s defense on its toes but also help control the clock and limit UCF’s time of possession.
Let Travis Hunter Be HIM
On the defensive side of the ball, Colorado will continue to rely on star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, who has been a key player on both sides of the ball. Despite not being targeted once in the win against Baylor, Hunter remains one of the most dangerous playmakers in college football. Defensively, he has 14 tackles, one interception, and a forced fumble this season. On offense, he has 37 receptions and five receiving touchdowns. UCF will need to devise a game plan to slow Hunter down, but it won’t be easy—no team has managed to hold him under 100 yards receiving this season.
This is a Pivotal Game for Colorado
A win against UCF would give Colorado their second road victory of the season and demonstrate that the Buffaloes are a legitimate threat in the Big 12. Despite being 14-point underdogs, Colorado has shown that they are not just about “clicks” but are a team capable of competing with the best. With Coach Prime returning to his home state and Shedeur Sanders leading the way, this matchup promises to be a must-watch game that could further elevate Colorado’s rising profile in the college football world.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Colorado vs. UCF
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (Available on FuboTV)
Radio: 850 KOA
SIRIUS XM 387 APP 977