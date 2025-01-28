Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester invited to NFL Combine
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester received an invitation to the NFL Combine on Monday night, an achievement he proudly announced on social media. "Been working and praying. It’s always on God timing never on yours," Wester wrote, reflecting his faith and perseverance.
Wester’s standout season for the Buffaloes cemented his status as a top prospect. In his lone season at Colorado after transferring from Florida Atlantic, the smooth and dynamic receiver recorded 74 receptions for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also electrified fans with a punt return touchdown against Utah, further showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability.
The news of Wester’s Combine invite comes on the heels of his impressive performances during East-West Shrine Bowl practices, where he quickly emerged as one of the event’s standout players. Through two practices, Wester was named one of the top four performers, turning heads with his route running, hands, and ability to create separation. His performance during the Shrine Bowl solidified his reputation as a rising star and proved he could shine in front of NFL scouts.
After spending four seasons at FAU, where he earned All-AAC honors, Wester transferred to Colorado and seamlessly transitioned to the Power Four level. He quickly became a favorite target of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, developing strong chemistry in a revamped Colorado offense under head coach Deion Sanders. Wester’s ability to perform at a high level in the Big 12, coupled with his special teams contributions, made him a valuable asset for the Buffaloes.
With the NFL Combine invitation, Wester has the opportunity to continue climbing draft boards. His stellar postseason performances and the chance to display his athleticism and skillset in front of NFL teams could solidify his position as a draft-day steal.
For Colorado football fans, Wester’s rise comes as no surprise, as he has consistently proven himself as a talented and hardworking playmaker. Now, the NFL awaits his next chapter.