Colorado's Chamon Metayer enters transfer portal after four months in Boulder
Chamon Metayer entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after a short stint with the Buffaloes. The former Cincinnati tight end was part of Colorado's transfer portal wave at the end of the season and running with the first-team offense this spring.
Metayer played in 17 games over three seasons for the Bearcats, finishing with 24 receptions for 290 yards and five touchdowns. He struggled during his transition period with the Buffs and it played a factor in practices.
"Some days are better than others," CU tight ends coach Brett Bartolone said about Metayer on Tuesday. "He's just got to be more consistent catching the ball downfield and making contested catches. That is overall as a group right now. But he shows up, he works, he just needs to develop more consistency. The flashes are there for sure."
Metayer joins a list of six offensive players to hit the portal, including Alton McCaskill, Jacob Page, Tar'Varish Dawson, Savion Washington, Isaiah Jatta, and David Conner. There were another nine on defense which included Zach Blackwood, Chazz Wallace, Khairi Manns, Devee Harris, Demouy Kennedy, Cormani McClain, Jaden Milliner-Jones, Vito Tisdale and Myles Slusher.
Metayer will have two years of eligibility at his next school.