What Colorado's Latest Recruiting Win Means for the Buffaloes Defensive Line

Christmas is all about family, and this year, it brought a much-needed gift to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Defensive lineman Joseph Peko, a three-star recruit and son of assistant defensive line coach Domata Peko, committed to Colorado on Thursday. Coach Deion Sanders sought after Peko for months with stiff Power Four competition, including coach Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels.

Second Son Of Domata Peko Joins Buffs

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant defensive line coach Donato Peko before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Peko strengthens family ties throughout the roster, as not only is his father a coach, but he joins defensive end Domata Peko Jr. on Colorado's 2026 recruiting class. Peko Jr. is a three-star who 247Sports ranks No. 7 among junior college prospects. Out of Ventura College (Calabasas, Calif.), he committed to the Buffs last April and signed on Dec. 2.

Their father joined "Coach Prime's" staff last offseason after a 15-year NFL career with four different teams. Most notably, he was the Cincinnati Bengals' trusty nose tackle for 11 seasons, amassing 555 tackles and 18.5 sacks.

He spent one year as a defensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys before helping another former NFL star, Warren Sapp, with defensive line duties this past fall. Joseph and Domata Jr. are welcome additions, considering the line's recent transfer portal exodus.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Following a standout career at Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village, Calif.), 247Sports ranks Joseph Peko 101st among defensive linemen and 64th among Californians in his class. In his first season of varsity, he registered 40 tackles (seven for loss), four sacks and a forced fumble over nine games as a junior.

Listed at 6-3 and 310 pounds, Peko attracted nationwide interest. He received offers from Miami, Oregon, Michigan, USC and many others, but he only took official visits to Boulder and Chapel Hill.

North Carolina made a significant push for Peko, but Coach Prime and the Buffaloes ultimately appeared under his Christmas tree. He was originally expected to announce his decision at the All-Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 17.

Buffs' Defensive Line Seeking Bounce-Back Year

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Believe it or not, the move makes Peko Colorado's only rostered defensive tackle entering 2026. The line lost a litany of talent after largely disappointing this past season.

The Buffs' run defense ranked second-worst in the nation as the trenches often looked overmatched in Big 12 play. Colorado came up with just over one sack per game after leading the Big 12 in that category one season prior.

However, both of his sons on the roster all but mean Domata Peko will return to Sanders' staff. There hasn't been an update on Sapp's status, nor on defensive ends coach/run game coordinator George Helow.

Regardless, the trenches will likely be Colorado's most pursued area in January's transfer portal window. Defensive ends London Merritt and Samuel Okunlola are the only names from last season not to have graduated or transferred to this point.

An almost entirely new line will test Sanders' scouting abilities and cause major chemistry concerns no matter who steps through the portal. Peko is a youthful boost, but he and his brother are the only defensive linemen in Colorado's recruiting class.