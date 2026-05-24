Three Key Tests for Santana Hopper and Colorado's Defense

As the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders head into next season, it is crucial for the defense to take a step forward, especially the defensive line, when it comes to putting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run.

One of the players on the defensive line who could help the defense in a big way during the 2026 season is defensive tackle Santana Hopper. As Hopper heads into the next season, there are three games where his performance could dictate the results and potentially how Colorado’s season ends up.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) and offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) block Tulane Green Wave defensive linemen Santana Hopper (29) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

At the beginning of the season, Colorado will be on the road to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which could be one of the more crucial games for the Buffaloes next season.

For Hopper, this is a great opportunity to start the season off strong and showcase his talent,t in addition to a great performance from the entire defense. Last season, when Colorado played Georgia Tech, the ground game was a major issue, which is why the Yellow Jackets were able to pull off the win. That is why Hopper‘s ability to generate negative plays on the interior could be so crucial for Colorado to pick up a win.

Hopper can also play a pivotal role in the pass game, with Georgia Tech expected to start Alberto Mendoza, who has zero college starts under his belt. With the limited experience that Mendoza has, Hopper‘s ability to create pressure and cause havoc in the backfield could disrupt Mendoza‘s rhythm and allow the Buffaloes' defensive backs to consistently make plays on the ball.

If Hopper can dominate on the interior of the defensive line in the run game and in the pass game, there’s a great chance that he could put himself in a position to become one of the best defensive linemen in the Big 12 and potentially turn into one of the more disruptive players in all of college football.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Utah Utes

Without question, the biggest key to the game against the Utah Utes for Colorado is going to be the ability to stop the run. Last season, that was a huge problem and why the Buffaloes ended up 53-7 to Utah in 2025.

The addition of Hopper on the defensive line should help Colorado to be a significantly better rush defense than they were a season ago when stopping the run. Putting opposing offenses behind the sticks is key, and that is what Hopper has shown the ability to do, as he recorded 10.5 tackles for loss.

Hopper‘s ability to generate negative plays in the run game should open up opportunities for Colorado’s defensive line to put significant pressure on Utah quarterback Devon Dampier in obvious passing situations. The Buffaloes have made a significant effort to improve the defensive line in this matchup with the Utes could be where that really pays off.

If Hopper can force Utah into being one-dimensional on offense, this could be a great opportunity for Colorado to prove why it can compete with the top teams in the Big 12.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Near the end of the season, the Buffaloes will have a road matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

This matchup with Oklahoma State near the middle of the season could be a great opportunity for Colorado to show that it can succeed against even some of the top quarterbacks in the country.

In this game, one of the kids will be how much pressure hopper and the rest of Colorado’s defensive line can get on Mestemaker. In order to limit a passing game, being able to get consistent pressure as well as disrupting passing lanes will be critical.

On the interior of the defensive line, Hopper has a great chance to do that with his ability to get constant pressure, as he recorded 4.5 sacks last season. However, even if Hopper does not generate a significant amount of sacks, being able to constantly pressure Mestemaker and disrupt rhythm could be just as valuable.

As Hopper heads into this matchup against Mestemaker, if he can be disruptive all game long in the backfield and in passing lanes, there’s a great chance that Mestemaker could struggle and allow the Buffaloes to pick up what could be a vital road win in the 2026 season.

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