Cornerback Cree Thomas Speaks Openly About Lessons Learned From NFL Greats

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cree Thomas has already had more mentorship than many players at his position receive in their whole careers in his brief time in Boulder. He’s been tutored by NFL greats like Jalen Ramsey, Pat Surtain II and, of course, his head coach, Deion Sanders.

While the obvious thing Thomas gained from those connections is advice for how to improve his game on the field, what they’ve been able to teach him as a man may be even more crucial. In an exclusive interview, Thomas opened up about those additional lessons he learned from all three of those mentors.

What Cree Thomas Learned From Deion Sanders

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders being Thomas’ head coach may be the best situation possible for a young cornerback. Sanders is arguably the greatest to ever play the position, and the opportunity to learn from him for up to four years is invaluable.

Sanders has always prioritized turning his players into quality men first and quality football players second, and Thomas gave some insight into that during the interview.

“I feel like what a lot of people don’t realize is just how personable Coach Prime is,” Thomas said. “I have such a great relationship with Coach Prime. I feel like I can go and talk with him whenever I need to. Just getting to know him has been amazing.”

Sanders has praised Thomas at length for his attitude and work ethic during the offseason, and he even brought him along to his leadership retreat at his Texas ranch over the summer.

What Cree Thomas Learned From Jalen Ramsey

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas was mostly among upperclassmen while at the leadership retreat, which speaks to his character and how advanced he is beyond his peers. While there, he had the opportunity to hear from cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The three-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl 56 champion gave Thomas advice on preparation and how to take care of yourself like a pro.

“From my talk with Jalen Ramsey, I really got how to think like a pro,” Thomas said. “He really walked us through his routine, from recovery to taking care of his body, and mentally, like [watching] film and stuff like that. That’s what I really got from him.”

Ramsey has been in the NFL for nine seasons and will complete his 10th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. That gives him the perspective of someone still playing the game at the highest level while also possessing the experience to prepare the next generation.

Learning from Ramsey gave Thomas that unique insight, and it seems to have had a strong impact already.

What Cree Thomas Learned From Pat Surtain II

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas’ experience with Surtain was unique, as he got to work out alongside him during the summer. Obviously, technique was the focus of their training together, but Thomas was able to observe Surtain’s mentality throughout the workout.

“Pat Surtain II, I had an opportunity to work out with him, and that entire workout I was just looking at his work ethic,” Thomas said. “I was trying to copy him in all the drills. But I would say, learning how to work like a pro is what I got from him.”

Surtain is still a young cornerback, but he is also arguably the best active player at the position. This provided Thomas with an opportunity to see where he could be in a matter of a few years with the right application of all he’s learned from these three mentors.

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