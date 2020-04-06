Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Specialists

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU football team on the NCAA football video game with the punter and kicker.

Specialists are people too. And that's exactly why BuffsCountry didn't leave them for the end.

CU has had stability at these positions over the last few years. A few injuries have hindered that but they remain loaded with the walk-ons behind the two scholarship players.

There is one old (literally) face and a fresh face joining the specialists. James Stefanou, the placekicker, has one year of eligibility left. He will turn 33 next week. Stefanou played professional soccer in Australia so his attributes overall are pretty high for a kicker.

The newcomer is Josh Watts who also hails from Australia. Watts isn't quite as old as Stefanou but does enter with two years to play two. Watts just recently turned 24.

With a combined 57 years of age, it can be assumed CU will have the oldest punter-kicker combination in college football.

James Stefanou

Overall: 88

Speed: 78

Awareness: 99

Kick Power: 85

Kick Accuracy: 89

Injury: 75

Josh Watts

Overall: 82

Speed: 70

Awareness: 74

Kick Power: 90

Kick Accuracy: 75

Injury: 80

