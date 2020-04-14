BuffsCountry
CU Buffs Add Another Graduate Assistant to Football Staff

Chase Howell

B.J. Johnson III announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be joining the Colorado Buffaloes football staff as a graduate assistant helping out with the safeties. 

Johnson was previously the wide receivers coach at Savannah State University. Savannah State moved down to NCAA Division II this past season.

Before that, he spent one year with San Francisco 49ers. He was mostly on injured reserve as he partially tore his hamstring during camp his rookie season.

He graduated from Georgia Southern in 2017 where he played under current CU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers when he was the head coach. 

Johnson was a standout receiver at Georgia Southern despite playing in a run-oriented offense. He started all 12 games as a senior, totaling 42 catches, 300 yards and three touchdowns his last season. 

He majored in sports management. 

Johnson told Georgia Southern athletics in a "Get to Know" series that his plans after graduation were, "See how far my football career will take me or do a GA job and coach for a school."

He is now living that out perfectly.

A wide receiver coaching the safeties makes sense especially in a graduate assistant, quality control or defensive analyst role. A lot of their job is scouting the other team and preparing the scout team, thus knowing what the wide receivers are doing can really benefit the defense.

Being a guy Summers coached previously, it is clear that he has an understanding of how to coach the defense.

Head coach Karl Dorrell continues to fill out his staff. They have been slowly adding graduate assistants, quality control and analysts. 

Aziz Shittu announced he was joining the Colorado staff last week.

