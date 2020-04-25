BuffsCountry
Philadelphia Eagles Select Davion Taylor 103rd overall in the NFL Draft

Chase Howell

There have been a lot of very intriguing stories in the draft but it's hard to find a better story than Davion Taylor.

He is from the middle of nowhere in Mississippi, he was only able to practice football during high school. He observed his mom's religious beliefs which did not allow physical activity on Friday nights. Then he attended one of the worst football junior colleges in Mississippi.

Now he is an NFL draft pick. 

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and the Philadelphia Eagles are going have to find some ways to get creative with Davion Taylor. 

BuffsCountry's Jack Stern believes Philadelphia is an ideal landing spot for Taylor.

Having played just one game of high school football and a single season at the JUCO level, Davion Taylor is someone who made leaps, bounds and strides during his time at Colorado, and fast ones at that.

The 6-foot, 228-pound product from Magnolia, Mississippi, really blossomed in the second half of his senior season, recording 47 tackles (7 tackles for loss, 34 solo) and a sack over his final six games.

A track athlete through college, Taylor is extremely fast to the ball and uses speed as his springboard for physicality. Taylor’s speed paired with a relentless tackling style make up for his lack of size. He ran a 10.56 100-meter dash in a college meet back in 2018. He had to quit so he could keep his weight for football. 

With coverage limitations, his best fit would be as a middle or inside linebacker that mainly plays in the box and is heavily featured in blitz packages.

